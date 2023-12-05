New Music Festival THE BRIT FEST Set to Premiere in July 2024

Tickets are already on sale and selling fast for the most-anticipated brand-new music festival coming to Cheshire next summer, with three days of best of British music acts. Now, with Christmas just weeks away, organisers have come up with an extra special free gift when buying tickets for a loved one.

The Brit Fest are including with any purchase of a general admission Weekend Ticket or any VIP ticket this holiday season, a uniquely branded, limited addition "I'm going to The Brit Fest" Christmas jumper, adding an extra gift to a loved one's present on Christmas day. Jumpers are available in red, green, and blue until stocks last.

The family friendly music festival has already created a huge buzz across Cheshire and beyond boasting an outstanding line-up of live music from artists hailing from the shores of Great Britain, The Brit Fest runs from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July 2024 in the grounds of Ashley Hall & Showground in Altrincham. In addition to the impressive live music programme, the event will also showcase a real celebration of British culture, the arts, fashion, food and drink, and classic cars – making the festival stand-out as a unique event.

The day-by-day schedule of acts for the main stage has already been announced, opening the festival on Friday 5th July are Scouting for Girls, Cast, The Feeling, Starsailor, Lottery Winners, Reef, Dodgy, Chris Helme and Mike Joyce. On Saturday 6th July, you can see Kim Wilde, Thomson Twins Tom Bailey, Nik Kershaw, Johnny Hates Jazz, Real Thing, Paul Young, Sonia, T'Pau, Owen Paul and Hot Chocolate. Finally on Sunday 7th July are Heather Small, Fleur East, Tunde Baiyewu from The Lighthouse Family, Toploader, The Bluetones, The Christians, The South, Cassidy Janson, Matt Ford's Big Band and Neeve Zahra. Making this an unparalleled music line-up for a brand-new festival.

Olivier nominated brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet are the organisers behind The Brit Fest.

They said: “We already know that tickets for The Brit Fest makes a brilliant Christmas gift for a loved one, but we wanted to throw in an extra surprise, so when opening their gift on Christmas day they get the full fun-filled package with an ‘I'm going to The Brit Fest' Christmas jumper, what's not to love?

“We couldn't be more excited as we move into the new year, the year we are hosting one of the biggest music festivals ever to be staged in this region. We promise a spectacular new event for our region, and we hope everyone comes along to join in the fun. We thank everyone for their support so far and wish everyone a very merry Christmas.

In addition to a full programme of live music, the festival will boast an entire weekend of fun activities to keep the family entertained spanning the 100-acre site. Attractions include vintage fairground, white knuckle rides, free family cinema, woodcraft and whittling, food and drink festival, artisan market, garden party, festival village green, wellness in the wild with yoga, classic cars, as well as a chance to meet Team GB athletes and the Extreme Mountain Bike Show.

Organisers are now encouraging festivalgoers to sign up today via the event website at www.thebritfest.co.uk and receive all the latest updates, enter spectacular money can't buy competitions and receive opportunities for ticket upgrades, merchandise, and meet and greets.