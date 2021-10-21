New Mural Dedicated To Community Heroes Creates Explosion Of Colour At Gateway To Golden Square

A public mural that was created using hundreds of paint bombs, in recognition of community spirit during the pandemic, is now in its new home at one of the entrances to Golden Square.

Warrington artist Sarah Harris led a project where people were asked to nominate those who overcame adversity or made a valuable contribution to help others throughout the challenges of the Covid era.

The 60 successful nominees were then invited to create an explosion of colour on two 5m-tall and 13m-wide canvases. Hundreds of water balloons were filled with paint in preparation for the Culture Warrington, Warrington BID and Arts Council supported scheme.

People were asked to use a marker pen to write a positive message on the paint bombs about what they learnt during the lockdown periods before letting off steam by throwing them at the canvas walls. The resulting artworks can now be found decorating the alleyway between Sankey Street and Old Market Place.

Sarah, best known for the 'Big Picture' which celebrated the volunteers who put in 300,000 hours of work when Hull was named UK City of Culture 2017, said: "I asked people to nominate friends and family to take park in the making of this mural.

"It was a real honour to hear first-hand about the care and kindness members of our town have shown to the community. When they arrived, we read out statements written by those who had nominated them - it was a bit emotional and there were a few tears.

"Then we got people to write onto the balloons and asked what they will take away from their lockdown experiences. It was really interesting to hear their stories and see the range in their reflections.

"There were a lot of different emotions flying round as the balloons were thrown but as the mural grew there was a real sense of unity. Onto the mural, I've also painted the waterways that run though Warrington with the aim of highlighting these connections."

Amy Dawber Warrington BID Manager, said: "The Warrington BID are pleased to support Culture Warrington and Golden Square to bring this fantastic community project to life.

"The artwork is a wonderful representation of our local heroes and is showcased in the heart of the town for all to enjoy. Projects like this really do bring our town to life and support the BIDs ambition to create a vibrant town centre."

Ian Cox, Golden Square's Centre Director, added: "We are delighted to be able to be a part of this project with Sarah. Working with local artists and Culture Warrington is a very important part of our role within the community - and we absolutely love what she has created for this entrance into the Old Market Square."