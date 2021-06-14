New Earth Theatre Announces Recipient Of The 2021 Constellation Creatives Drama Student

New Earth Theatre today announces that it has awarded the 2021 Constellation Creatives Drama Student Bursary to Tessa Wong from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

In its ninth year, the bursary aims to encourage and promote greater participation and representation of British East and South East Asian (BESEA) actors on stage and screen. Wong will receive £1000 and a year's subscription to Spotlight.

This year the judging panel included John Cannon (Casting Director, BBC), Bryony Jarvis-Taylor (Casting Director, National Theatre), Orion Lee (Actor and sponsor of the Bursary), Kumiko Mendl (Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre) and Hannah Miller (Casting Director, RSC).

Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre, Kumiko Mendl, today said: "Amid the continuing uncertainties we face as an industry, the CC Bursary gives us a much needed opportunity to celebrate and shine a spotlight on East and Southeast Asian acting talent. I'm thrilled that we are able to award this year's bursary to Tessa Wong from The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School".

John Cannon from BBC Casting said; "The New Earth Constellations Creative Bursary gives an access boost to the industry at the start of a person's career lifting their awareness within the casting community; Each year the number of contenders for the bursary not only rise in number but they also rise in talent. This year's applicants were very strong and presented us with a difficult challenge to choose the recipient".

Head of Casting at the National Theatre Alistair Coomer said; "The New Earth bursary is not only a great showcase of the breadth of British East Asian acting talent, it is also a necessary and proven pathway for those actors into the industry, onstage and onscreen and a vital way for their work to be seen and celebrated by Casting Directors and Directors".

The bursary is provided by actor Orion Lee who said today, "I believe in the collaborative nature of our industry and in working together to constantly make it better. I think New Earth Theatre is a great organisation, constantly offering opportunities to ESEA performers. I'm proud to support it and the future of our industry by providing this bursary."

Tessa Wong comments, "This incredible opportunity provided by New Earth Theatre has been a constant source of inspiration and hope for me as a young asian actress in training. I am full of gratitude for this valuable kick start into the industry, and I am eager to champion the importance of representation and opportunity throughout my career."

The Bursary is awarded by New Earth Theatre and provided by Orion Lee and Spotlight.