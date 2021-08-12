New Drama School KD Academy Will Open in Harlow in September

KD Academy, a leading performing arts academy for young people with locations throughout Cambridgeshire, will open its first Essex-based academy at Newhall Primary School in Newhall, Harlow in September 2021.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, principals of KD Academy and co-producers of the Harlow Playhouse pantomime, said: "'We are delighted and excited to be setting up a new academy, launching this September"

"We felt it was the right place to open our next academy after being associated with the area for the past 5 years. We are extremely passionate about nurturing young talent and assisting them in the development of their artistic abilities!"

Founded in 2013 by Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, KD Academy has grown to become one of the top performing arts schools for kids and young people in the South East. KD Academy provides high-quality, low-cost training and has a passion for nurturing and inspiring young talent. Their dedicated teaching team ensure all their students are supported and encouraged to develop their skills and confidence in all arts disciplines. All classes are taught by professionally trained, passionate, and caring teachers with many years of industry experience. Students also have the opportunity to work towards and perform in full-scale showcase productions.

As well as running KD Academy, Katherine and Daniel produce professional productions in theatres across the UK, specialising in pantomimes and musicals. KD Academy students are encouraged to audition and feature in these fantastic shows alongside professional actors.

KD Academy Newhall will be launching with a free taster session on Saturday 18 September 2021.

For more information or to book your child in for a taster session, please visit www.kdacademy.co.uk or call 01353 725 026.