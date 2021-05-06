New 2021/22 Tour Dates Announced For THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Following the UK Government shutdown of theatres in March 2020, the producers of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy, have rescheduled the new UK & Ireland Tour to dates in 2021. The Tour will now open in Woking at New Victoria Theatre on 17 August 2021.

Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely will revive their much loved roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. Kingsley Morton will play Wednesday Addams, Grant McIntyre Pugsley Addams, Valda Aviks Grandma, Sean Kingsley Mal Beineke and Kara Lane Alice Beineke. Also in the cast will be Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Luke Byrne, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman. Further casting is to be announced.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she's fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy, will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2021 UK Tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk

Tour Dates:

17-21 August New Victoria Theatre, Woking 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

31 August - 4 September Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

7-11 September The Orchard Theatre, Dartford 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

14-18 September The Lowry, Salford 0343 208 6000

www.thelowry.com

21-25 September Glasgow King's Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre

12-16 October Stoke Regent Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

19-23 October Liverpool Empire 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

9-13 November Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

16-20 November New Theatre, Cardiff 029 2087 8889

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

23-27 November Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk on sale soon

2022 DATES

18-22 January The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

25-29 January Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

www.capitaltheatres.com

1-5 February Alhambra Theatre, Bradford 01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

8-12 February Newcastle Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

15-19 February New Theatre, Oxford 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

1-5 March Churchill Theatre, Bromley 020 3285 6000

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge

Further tour dates to be announced.