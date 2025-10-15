Natalie Palamides Returns To Soho Theatre Walthamstow With WEER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a work in progress run at Soho Theatre Downstairs, a world premiere at the Traverse Theatre during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, a transfer to Soho Theatre's Main House, and the reopening of Soho Theatre Walthamstow earlier this year, Soho Theatre has announced the return of Natalie Palamides' smash hit, Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated show WEER at Soho Theatre Walthamstow for a strictly limited run, one last time, from 8 – 16 January 2026, with tickets now on priority sale ahead of a general on sale tomorrow.

Currently playing to sold out audiences in New York, where it reopened A24's Cherry Lane Theatre and extended three times, WEER sees Natalie Palamides simultaneously play both lead characters of a 90s tragic rom com set on the eve of Y2K. Over 80 frantic minutes she delivers a tour-de-force performance unlike anything else, with her signature mix of absurdist humour, hilarious audience interaction and surprisingly raw emotional depth.

Natalie Palamides has been working with Soho Theatre since 2017, capturing the world's attention with her critically-acclaimed solo shows LAID and NATE: A ONE MAN SHOW, with both world premieres produced by Soho Theatre at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. NATE was later released globally on Netflix in December 2020.

Produced by Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions, NATE brought a long-gestated character to the screen, earning widespread praise for its bold exploration of masculinity, consent, and power dynamics through comedy. In 2022 LAID was released on Amazon Prime Video UK as part of Soho Theatre's Soho Theatre Live series (season 3, episode 10). Both LAID and NATE debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where Natalie won the Best Newcomer Award in 2017 and the Total Theatre Award in 2018, before touring to venues worldwide, including Los Angeles' Upright Citizens Brigade, The Bell House in New York, and London's Soho Theatre.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Natalie discovered her love of clown and devised theatre while studying at Indiana University of Pennsylvania under Dr. Richard Kemp. She began her professional career with Philadelphia's Pig Iron Theatre, helping to devise I Promised Myself to Live Faster, which premiered at the 2015 Humana Festival.

On stage, screen, and beyond, Natalie has built an impressive career. In addition to her live performances, she has worked extensively in television and animation. She has voiced iconic roles like Buttercup in Cartoon Network's reboot of The Powerpuff Girls and has appeared in hit animated series such as Bob's Burgers and Duncanville and most recently in Netflix's Haunted Hotel. Her recent projects include starring in the feature film Apocalypse Clown, which won the top prize at the Galway Film Fleadh, and developing a series with Freeform and Duplass Brothers Productions.

Natalie has earned numerous accolades for her work, including being named one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch” in 2021, The Guardian's Top 10 Comedy Shows of 2017 and 2018, and The New York Times' Best Comedy of 2019.

Natalie's work has always pushed the boundaries of comedy and storytelling, and WEER is no different. The show has left audiences laughing, crying, and thinking deeply about what it means to be in love.