Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOUGHTS & CROSSES Returns To The Belgrade This Month

Performances run Tuesday 24 â€“ Saturday 28 January.

Jan. 06, 2023 Â 
NOUGHTS & CROSSES Returns To The Belgrade This Month

Pilot Theatre will be returning to Coventry this month with their award-winning 2019 production of Sabrina Mahfouz's exciting adaptation of Malorie Blackman's critically acclaimed young adult novel of first love in a dangerous fictional dystopia. Noughts & Crosses will play at The Belgrade from Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 January, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 January.

Sephy is a Cross and Callum is a Nought. Between Noughts and Crosses there are racial and social divides. A segregated society teeters on a volatile knife edge.

As violence breaks out, Sephy and Callum draw closer, but this is a romance that will lead them into terrible danger.

Told from the perspectives of two teenagers, Noughts & Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially segregated society and explores the powerful themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

Noughts & Crosses first toured in 2019 as the first co-production between Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre, Colchester, and York Theatre Royal who in 2018 formed a new partnership to develop, produce and present theatre for younger audiences. The Pilot Theatre production was seen by over 30,000 people on tour with 40 % of the audience being aged under 20. It went on to win Pilot Theatre the award for excellence in Touring at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.

Sabrina Mahfouz's adaptation is based on Malorie Blackman's first book in the Noughts & Crosses series for young adults, which has won the Red House Children's Book Award and the Fantastic Fiction Award among other accolades. A BBC adaptation of Noughts & Crosses was broadcast in 2019 with the second series airing earlier this year on BBC One and the BBC I Player. The fifth novel in her Noughts & Crosses sequence, Crossfire, was published by Penguin Random House Children's in summer 2019.

Sabrina Mahfouz said about the return of Noughts and Crosses, "It's brilliant that after being paused for so long, this play will go back on stages across the country and get people of all ages talking about racism, love, the power of youth, injustice and all the issues Malorie Blackman's story brings to the forefront of her characters' lives."

Noughts & Crosses' exciting cast will be led by Effie Ansah (The Maladies, Almeida Theatre) and James Arden in their first leading roles as Sephy and Callum; Emma Keele (East is East, Birmingham Rep and National Theatre and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, UK Tour) as Meggie; Nathaniel McClosky (Macbeth, Box Clever Theatre) as Jude; Amie Buhari (Flowers, Channel 4 ) as Jasmine; Steph Asamoah (Billy Eliot, Curve Theatre ) as Minerva; Daniel Norford (Small Island and The Welkin, National Theatre and The Lion King, UK Tour) as Kamal, Daniel Copeland ( Invincible, Orange Tree Theatre and The Jungle Book, Leeds Playhouse) as Ryan; Abiola Efunshile (& Juiet, West End) as Kelani Adams / & U/S Sephy U/S Minnie and newcomer Tom Coleman as Nought Man & Andrew Dorn.

Malorie Blackman has written over 60 books for children and young adults, including the Noughts & Crosses series (the latest novel was published in 2019), Thief and most recently her science fiction thriller Chasing the Stars. Her work has also been adapted for TV with the 6-part adaptation of Pig-Heart Boy winning a BAFTA and two series of Noughts & Crosses were recently broadcasted on BBC One and the BBC I Player. In 2005, Malorie was honoured with the Eleanor Farjeon Award in recognition of her distinguished contribution to the world of children's books, in 2008 she received an OBE for her services to children's literature and, between 2013 and 2015, she was the Children's Laureate. Malorie has also written for Doctor Who series on BBC One. Earlier this year Malorie became the first children's and young adult writer to be awarded the PEN Pinter Prize.

Sabrina Mahfouz is a British Egyptian poet, playwright, performer and writer from South London, England. Her recent plays have included Offside (co-written with Hollie McNish); With a little bit of luck (Paines Plough) and published work includes poetry, plays and contributions to several anthologies.

Tickets can be booked by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10.30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.




YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March Photo
YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March
The creator of the award-winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT will bring a brand-new surreal meditation to VAULT Festival to caution us all of our impending annihilation.Â  Performed entirely naked, Adam Scott-Rowleyâ€™s YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is a nail-biting descent into the loneliness, pain and existential anxiety of our time.Â 
Rebecca Thornhill and Evelyn Hoskins Will Lead GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning Theatre Photo
Rebecca Thornhill and Evelyn Hoskins Will Lead GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning Theatre
Rebecca Thornhill will star as Mama Rose and Evelyn Hoskins will play her daughter Louise in 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.
BRITAINS GOT TALENTs Magical Bones Will Bring National Tour to Swindon Photo
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT's Magical Bones Will Bring National Tour to Swindon
After making it to the final and coming second in Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician in December,Â Magical Bones is set to embark on a national tour from March 2023 with the show he premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year. He will be bringing a set of powerful illusions, intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course, his trademark coolest break-dancing moves.
Gavin Stanley Brings The Music Of Billy Fury Home To Liverpool This Month Photo
Gavin Stanley Brings The Music Of Billy Fury Home To Liverpool This Month
Billy Fury is still regarded as the UK's premiere Rock'n'Roll star. With James Dean looks and a voice which could switch easily between raucous rocker and velvet smooth big balladeer, Fury has very often been lauded with the title 'The UK's blonde Elvis'.

More Hot Stories For You


Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell PlacePhilharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell Place
January 6, 2023

Following a successful collaboration during London Art Week and the first four concerts of the residency fromÂ  September to November 2022, the Philharmonia and Cromwell Place have announced the programme for the second half of the residency from January - JuneÂ  2023.Â  Members of the Philharmonia have formed ensembles and selected music to reflect the themes of the changing exhibitions at Cromwell Place.
NOUGHTS & CROSSES Returns To The Belgrade This MonthNOUGHTS & CROSSES Returns To The Belgrade This Month
January 6, 2023

Pilot Theatre will be returning to Coventry this month with their award-winning 2019 production of Sabrina Mahfouz'sÂ exciting adaptation ofÂ Malorie Blackman'sÂ critically acclaimed young adult novelÂ of first love in a dangerous fictional dystopia. Noughts & Crosses will play at The Belgrade from Tuesday 24 â€“ Saturday 28 January, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 January.
YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in MarchYOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March
January 6, 2023

The creator of the award-winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT will bring a brand-new surreal meditation to VAULT Festival to caution us all of our impending annihilation.Â  Performed entirely naked, Adam Scott-Rowleyâ€™s YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is a nail-biting descent into the loneliness, pain and existential anxiety of our time.Â 
Rebecca Thornhill and Evelyn Hoskins Will Lead GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning TheatreRebecca Thornhill and Evelyn Hoskins Will Lead GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning Theatre
January 6, 2023

Rebecca Thornhill will star as Mama Rose and Evelyn Hoskins will play her daughter Louise in 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT's Magical Bones Will Bring National Tour to SwindonBRITAIN'S GOT TALENT's Magical Bones Will Bring National Tour to Swindon
January 6, 2023

After making it to the final and coming second in Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician in December,Â Magical Bones is set to embark on a national tour from March 2023 with the show he premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year. He will be bringing a set of powerful illusions, intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course, his trademark coolest break-dancing moves.
share