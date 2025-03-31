NO SUCH THING AS WOLVES Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome By Horrible Histories Writers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musical Theatre department has announced their next festive production, No Such Thing as Wolves, a fun-filled musical adventure from two of the writers behind Horrible Histories, Gerard Foster and Richie Webb.

The production opens at the Hippodrome's Patrick Studio on Sat 6 Dec 2025, running until Sun 4 Jan 2026.

No Such Thing as Wolves has been created by Gerard Foster and Richie Webb, the writers behind some of the greatest children's TV shows of all time.

Gerard Foster has written widely for children's TV since the early 2000s, with hundreds of credits on a whole range of shows including: PJ Masks, My Parents are Aliens, The New Worst Witch and the multi-award-winning Horrible Histories, for which he was twice nominated for a BAFTA.

Richie Webb is best known for his comedy songwriting and has been Music Director on many iconic comedy shows. He has composed every song for Horrible Histories as well as scoring the Horrible Histories feature film. Richie has hundreds of songwriting credits for CBBC and Cbeebies – from the current pop pastiches of Andy and the Band to the catchy earworms of Mr Bloom via the Teletubbies and Mr Tumble.

Created for everyone aged three and over, No Such Thing as Wolves follows the story of Hettie Hedgehog, who is ready to hibernate – until her new friend, Sydney Squirrel, convinces her to throw a party instead. But when two mysterious guests arrive with great big ears and pointy teeth, things get paws-itively wild.

Gerard Foster said: “Despite having spent the last twenty years happily trapped in the world of kids' TV, it has always been an ambition of mine to write a musical for the stage. To be able to do that now, with Richie feels like a dream come true.

“We are over the moon to be working with the amazing team at Birmingham Hippodrome and can't wait to unleash our fabulous cast of hedgehogs, squirrels and big bad wolves on the children of Birmingham and beyond. It's a show with a lot of humour and heart, inspired by our shared love of musicals and story-telling. We hope the audiences will laugh a lot, cry just a little, and leave with big smiles on their faces, singing and dancing along to the tunes.”

Richie Webb added: “As a Midlander who first came to Birmingham Hippodrome on a school outing as a child, to now be a part of the brilliant and talented team putting on No Such Thing as Wolves is really, really special. I can't wait for the audience to hear my latest earworms; there'll be warbling wolves, singing squirrels and harmonising hedgehogs – hopefully, the tunes will be stuck in their heads for weeks. Sorry in advance!”

No Such Thing as Wolves is the second show in Birmingham Hippodrome's My First Musical series, following last year's 5-star hit The Jingleclaw, written by Robyn Grant and Tim Gilvin.

Deirdre O'Halloran, Head of New Musical Theatre at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our My First Musical series after the roaring success of The Jingleclaw last year. It was a joy to provide so many families with their first high quality, musical theatre experience and we can't wait to welcome even more this festive season.

“Gerard Foster and Richie Webb are a terrific writing team, whose work has formed a huge part of so many people's childhoods, from Teletubbies to Horrible Histories. No Such Thing as Wolves is a charming, engaging new story that is sure to delight adults and children alike!”

Charles Holloway, OBE, Founding Supporter of the New Musical Theatre department said: "I'm proud and delighted to extend my support and become Principal Supporter of No Such Thing as Wolves. It's clear that early theatre experiences for young children and their families are hugely impactful.”

No Such Thing as Wolves is suitable for ages 3+ and will play at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026. Tickets are on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome Thursday 3 April at 11am and on general sale Monday 7 April at11am.

No Such Thing as Wolves is produced by Birmingham Hippodrome and written by Gerard Foster and Richie Webb.

