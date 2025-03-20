Myra Dubois Returns With New Show COSMIC EMPATH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Myra Dubois is embarking on her biggest tour to date with brand new show Cosmic Empath. Tickets go on sale on Friday 22nd March. After an incredible 2024 which saw British comedy sensation Myra Dubois sell out venues across the UK and Ireland with her critically acclaimed show Be Well, the registered empath is back! Myra Dubois returns to the stage in 2025 with out of this world show Cosmic Empath—boldly caring where compassion has never cared before.

Having spent the last year helping the nation with her unique brand of sardonic self-help, Myra now seeks to answer a fundamental question: where does her great gift for compassion come from? Is it her upbringing? Her ancestors? The cosmos? With razor-sharp wit and a singing voice that's truly like no one else's, Cosmic Empath promises an unforgettable night of comedy, healing, and self-discovery.

Myra Dubois today said: “Most people would spend some time idling on the shores of some far-off semi-private island after enduring the workload 2024 dumped on my plate, but not me! How could I desert my public, right as I need them most? I've consulted my own wellness guide, the very Reverend Dr Guru Malcolm, and he tells me that right now every star of the cosmos is looking at me with expectation. My new show, Cosmic Empath, shan't let them down!”

Myra Dubois is the acid-tongued comedic force of nature whose quick wit and unrivalled crowd work have been taking the UK by storm for over a decade. A 21st-century renaissance woman from England's North, Myra uses her skills as an actress, author, wellness guru, energy worker, Gemini, and (dare we forget) singer to enrich each member of her audience personally. So popular is Myra's ‘take-no-prisoners' style amongst her fans, the ‘AdMyras', that fighting for front-row seats is a frequent occurrence at her shows. She has performed at prestigious venues such as the London Palladium, the London Hippodrome, and the Royal Festival Hall, and has opened for Bianca Del Rio on UK tours. Myra's solo show DEAD FUNNY premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 before transferring for a two-week run at the Sydney Opera House, followed by a UK tour that launched at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End. Myra is also known for her cult-hit interactive self-help seminar A Problem Shared at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Also making her UK tour debut in Cosmic Empath, Myra's sister, Rose Lavender, as they began working together when she first appeared, in an ident on Britain's Got Talent. Rose has become a firm favourite with Myra's fans ever since, and we're thrilled to be able to bring Rose to the stage on tour for the very first time. Completing the lineup, Myra's long-suffering warm-up act and the last remaining straight man in showbiz, Frank Lavender, will return.

