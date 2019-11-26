Musical Comedian Vikki Stone Returns to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Multi award-winning comedian and musician Vikki Stone returns to Lyric Hammersmith with a special one-off performance of her hit 2019 show Song Bird encompassing her trademark captivating comedy songs and stand up.

And this time, to add a little Christmas spice, her support act will be Abanazer. You remember, Abanazer? The panto baddie with the green face, the Machiavellian schemes and the wicked laugh. Well now he's trying his hand at stand-up as he takes to the stage for the opening 20 minutes of the show...

Vikki Stone is an award-winning comedian, actress and composer best known for her original comedy songs. Credits include The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), Essential Classics (BBC Radio 3) and presenting two series of the official BBC Proms podcast. TV appearances include The John Bishop Show (BBC1),Partners in Rhyme (BBC1) and the BAFTA award-winning Ten Pieces.

In 2016, Vikki played panto-villain Abananzer in Aladdin alongside Karl Queensborough here at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre; the following year she returned as Fleshcreep inJack at the Beanstalk.

For more information visit: www.lyric.co.uk





