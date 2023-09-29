Museum of the Home Reveal Stallholders and Prizes for Their Winter Yard Sale and Auction

The event will take place on Sunday 26th November 2023.

Museum of the Home Reveal Stallholders and Prizes for Their Winter Yard Sale and Auction

Museum of the Home in Hoxton have announced local, luxury and sustainable makers for their brilliant designer Yard Sale event, reimagined as the Winter Yard Sale for the festive season. Returning to East London this philanthropic and charity-based event, will take place on Sunday 26th November, where they will be joined by the magnificent Mob Kitchen. They will also be offering a fantastic online auction from Wednesday 22nd - Sunday 26th November 2023.

The Winter Yard Sale and Auction are fundraisers for the Museum’s Campaign for Change. Over the next five years the Museum’s Campaign for Change: Food Equality will support Londoners of all ages to access good food at home and reduce food insecurity. Museum of the Home intends to raise £50,000 for the campaign, with these two events bringing together the worlds of interiors, fashion and art.

Sibyl Colefax and John Fowler, Lucinda Chambers and Jess Wheeler are just some of the exclusive stallholders who will fill the Museum’s galleries for the Yard Sale on Sunday 26th November, where tickets begin at just £5. The event will feature exclusive homewares, studio clear-out bargains and a range of stalls from local makers.  Throughout the day Mob will be serving up a feast on the Museum lawns.

Hosting an online auction will mean that those who can’t make it on the day will still get a chance to walk away with some beautiful homewares and very special experiences. Colours of Arley, Grenson and Tatty Devine are amongst top designers, studios, creatives, and brands offering stellar prizes. Support from further afield comes with amazing stays offered by the Bull Inn Totnes, Artist Residence Bristol and a private villa in Italy. The auction, which is open to all, will support the Campaign for Change’s creative, community, and frontline activity.

These leading brands and creatives have pledged their support by donating an array of covetable lots, ranging from bespoke studio tours, workshops, and consultations to hand-crafted designer pieces. Bidders will have the opportunity for exclusive behind-the-scenes access, unique experiences, and one-to-one tuition with leading creative talent, whilst helping to raise funds for this vital campaign.

Local makers

Angela Flanders established her original perfumery in East London, in the heart of the famous Columbia Road Flower Market, in 1985.  Inspired by her fascination with the history of perfume and the beauty of natural ingredients, Angela began to work with fine personal fragrance; creating scents from her imagination and her skill as a perfumer. Now run by her daughter Kate, this unique perfumery has grown quietly over the years, becoming a destination for those in the know, who appreciate the art and craft of fine Artisan Perfumery. This well-loved East London store will be taking a stall at the Yard Sale. 

Luxury brands and makers

Sibyl Colefax and John Fowler have an illustrious history dating back to the 1930s, establishing themselves as one of the foremost names in British interior decoration. Championing the English country house aesthetic in interior decoration, they are also renowned for their classic fabrics and wallpapers. This iconic design firm will be offering a selection of their goods at the Winter Yard Sale.

Sustainable makers

Allday Goods is a British kitchen knife company taking plastic and metal waste destined for landfill and repurposing it into a product that lasts for life. Allday’s mission is to raise awareness and rethink our relationship with waste.

Stallholder Allday Goods commented, Being a part of the Museum of the Home’s Winter Yard Sale is a great opportunity to be an active part of our local community, meet some of the great people who live and work here in Hackney and be alongside other makers in a location that is all about the home and everything that means. Food is at the heart of everything we do, so to learn that 43.3% of children in Hackney live in poverty shocked us - so partnering with Museum of the Home's Campaign for Change: Food Equality and supporting the Hackney Food Bank is a start towards helping more. For us it’s about raising awareness and rethinking our relationship with waste through our handles as well as the way we go about our business, and we couldn’t be more looking forward to doing it all in person at the Yard Sale.



Recommended For You