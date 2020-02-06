Mu Danzas Boleras 1812 â€“ 2012 Comes to the Peacock Theatre

Mu Danzas Boleras 1812 - 2012 plays one performance only at the Peacock Theatre on April 19th.

José Manuel Buzón and Cristina Cazarola lead the cast in London's premiere of 'Mu Danzas Boleras 1812 - 2012', coming to the Peacock Theatre for one night only, April 19th. First produced and directed by the late Sharon Sapienza with the collaboration and artistic adviser Rocío Coral, Mu Danzas Boleras is a dance event not to be missed. Sharon Sapienza's aspiration and artistic vision was to revive the 'Escuela Bolera' repertoire in a major dance spectacle, accompanied by traditional Spanish music reworked by Agustin Diassera and Paco Cruzado.

Technically demanding and virtuosic, with eye-catching polychromatic costumes, Francisco Velasco's choreography is based on the historical dances of the Pericet family. This spectacular production delves into 200 years of Spanish history, embodied in a series of theatrical characters based on the astute narrative of Sylvie Nys, and inspired by historical figures of the day - all painstakingly researched by Juan Vergillos.

Traditional characters of the Spanish theatre such as La Campanera, La Maja, El Torero, La Francesa, El Majo and El Romancero bring Spain's colourful history to vibrant life - all performed by a cast of expert Bolero dancers from Madrid. With choreography set to fabulous rhythms and traditional melodies, blended with castanets skilfully played onstage by the dancers themselves, Mu Danzas Boleras is a fresh and vibrant interpretation of a unique and rarely-seen artform, and an unparalleled night in the theatre.

Mu Danzas Boleras preserves the essence of a culture and re-delivers it for the modern day. Mu Danzas Boleras: A passion for dance!





