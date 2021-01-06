Mischief Movie Night-in Announces New Dates For Live Stream Performances For 2021

Due to the success of the first week of Mischief Movie Night In, the Mischief team are delighted to announce they will be returning to screens for more hilarious improv, streaming from their emergency comedy bunker live into homes from 23 - 31 January 2021 and a further Valentine's Day Rom-Com special on 14 February.

Passes are from £10 and are on sale now. For more information please visit mischiefcomedy.com/our-work/mischief-movie-night/about

Interactivity is at the heart of Mischief Movie Night In, with audience suggestions making each movie and show unique. Those with participation passes (now sold out) are the 'on-screen' audience who choose the genre, title and name of the movie. Other audience members can engage with the show by sending suggestions via social media - and follow along with the fun on Twitter with #MischiefMovieNightIn.

The cast include members of the original Mischief team. Full casting will be announced in due course.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. Before the recent government restrictions The Play That Goes Wrong had returned to the Duchess Theatre and Mischief Movie Night was playing at the Vaudeville Theatre. Their recent six-part TV series called The Goes Wrong Show was aired on BBC One. The Goes Wrong Show returned this festive season on BBC One, with The Nativity Christmas special. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief Movie Night In is created by Mischief. Lighting Design by David Howe and filmed by

Umbrella Rooms. Mischief Movie Night In is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd and Mischief Theatre Ltd.