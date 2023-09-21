Milton Keynes Theatre Welcomes THE CROWN JEWELS To The Stage This October

The Crown Jewels is a riotous new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history. Don't miss it when it comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in October!

Having been a spectacular success on the West End, The Crown Jewels comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 10 – Sat 14 Oct 2023 as part of its UK tour.

Based on the true story of one of British history's most audacious heist attempts, the cast of this raucous royal affair includes Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) as Charles II/Talbot Edwards; Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1's The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4's Light Lunch) as Mrs Edwards/French Noblewoman; Carrie Hope Fletcher (Bad Cinderella, Les Misérables, Heathers in the West End) as Elizabeth Edwards/ Lady of the Bedchamber; Aidan McArdle (Leopoldstadt, West End, Ridley, ITV) as Colonel Blood; Neil Morrissey (BBC 1's Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty) as Captain Perrot/Tourist; Joe Thomas (Channel 4's The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat, BBC 2's White Gold) as Tom Blood Jnr/ Tourist and Tanvi Virmani (Life of Pi, West End) as Jenny Blaine/Jailer.

Written by the BAFTA-nominated creator of ITV's The Durrells and BBC 1's Men Behaving Badly, Simon Nye, and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, The Ladykillers) it would be criminal to miss it.

Writer Simon Nye says: “I hope audiences will be as titillated and thrilled as I am at the prospect of a riotous comedy-drama about a crown jewels heist that really happened. The cast is an amazing array of comedy talent, and the subject matter is absurdly topical. Satire, sword-fighting, love, violence, an examination of the monarchy and Anglo-Irish relations - could you ask for anything more?"

Director Sean Foley continues: “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to direct Simon Nye's hilarious new play. An entirely modern take on the Restoration Comedy, it transports us to a completely different time - a time when England had a new king…whose name was Charles. I'm excited to be working with our brilliant cast, and we all hope to thoroughly entertain audiences.”

Producer Simon Friend adds: “The Crown Jewels came out of a mad idea that Simon Nye and I cooked up during lockdown, fantasising about shows we could make if theatres were to ever reopen. We're incredibly lucky that such a talented cast, with Sean as director, have gathered around for this hilarious play about a famous heist that went awry.”

Charismatic and unpredictable Colonel Blood is planning the greatest heist of all time: stealing the Crown Jewels in plain sight. With a gang of misfits by his side, what could possibly go wrong? But Charles II can't afford a royal scandal, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels…

The creative team is Sean Foley (Director); Simon Nye (Writer); Michael Taylor (Set and Costume Designer); Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), with Sound Design by Andy Graham and Music by Grant Olding. Props Supervisor is Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, Kate Dowling is the Associate Props Supervisor, Hilary Lewis is the Costume Supervisor, and Dewi Johnson is the Associate Director.

The Crown Jewels is produced by Simon Friend in association with Adam Kenwright, Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Jenny King, Gavin Kalin, David Adkin and JAS Productions.

Book your tickets now at Click Here.