Milton Jones Adds Extra Dates To His MILTON: IMPOSSIBLE Tour For 2022

Star of Mock The Week (BBC Two), BBC Radio 4, Live at the Apollo (BBC One), household favourite, king of the one-liner and one of the UK's biggest selling comedians Milton Jones has added an extra 35 tour dates to his ongoing Milton: Impossible tour across October and November 2022.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 1st December 2021 at 10 am via www.miltonjones.com.

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC Two), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC One) and even headline on Dave's One Night Stand (Dave). This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsbury's, where good food costs less.

Milton Jones said: "We've all been through a lot recently, so why not go through a little bit more? Milton Impossible is a show about my career as a spy. Some people say that they really love it, others that can't believe the sheer number of stupid jokes in it, and one old man in Bolton said, 'It's just what we need at the moment' (None of them said these things to me directly, but I still own a lot of powerful listening equipment). We're adding a load more shows in the autumn of 22. Obviously, I will know if you pass this on or not..."

Milton's last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by over one hundred thousand people, with an entire leg of extra shows added to cater to demand, underlining his position as one of the UK and Ireland's most popular comedians. Milton has co-written and performed in thirteen of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4 and in 2012 Another Case of Milton Jones won the Silver Sony Award for Best Comedy - he is currently writing his fourteenth radio series. Milton won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, is the winner of two Sony Awards, a Writers Guild Award nominee and his radio show Very World of Milton Jones was nominated for a British Comedy Award. Milton has also released three hugely successful live DVDs - Milton Jones - The Universe Tour. Part One - Earth Milton Jones Live, The Lion Whisperer and On the Road.

