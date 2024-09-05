Mia Overfield Will Play Snow White in Fairfield Halls' Family Panto SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Further casting has been announced for this year's pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which will play at Fairfield Halls in the Ashcroft Theatre from 13 December 2024 – 05 January 2025, with a press performance on Sunday 15 December at 3pm.

Mia Overfield , most recently seen on stage as ‘Rosa' in Cable Street at Southwark Playhouse, will play ‘Snow White'. Mia's other stage credits include ‘Ms Prig' in the UK tour of David Walliams' Demon Dentist, and ‘Jack' in Jack and the Beanstalk for York Theatre Royal in 2023.

Poor Snow White is doomed to live unhappily ever after with her horrid stepmother, the Wicked Queen. In true rags-to-riches style, Snow White manages, with the help of her madcap friend Muddles, to meet a handsome Prince and make her dreams come true.

With a beautiful princess, a jealous Wicked Queen, seven bumbling dwarfs, a naughty nurse, a hilarious jester and not forgetting a poisoned apple and a magic mirror, it's not to be missed! Bursting with great songs, stunning dance routines and plenty of laughter, this is a truly magical treat for all the family. This festive extravaganza is on sale now so book your seats today to see Croydon's must-see Christmas show in 2024.

Mia Overfield said, “I am so excited to appear as Snow White this Christmas I cannot wait to spend the festive season with everyone in Croydon!”

As previously announced, EastEnders, Biff and Chip, and Casualty star Kellie Shirley will play the role of ‘Wicked Queen'. Kellie has enjoyed a varied and versatile career to date working alongside some of the most exciting and established international and UK based talent. Kellie is best known for playing the popular character of ‘Carly Wicks' in over 200 episodes of Eastenders, and to younger viewers as Mum in three series of the favourite CBBC programme Biff and Chip. She has recently joined the BAFTA-winning Casualty as new series regular, psych nurse ‘Sophia Peters'.

Joining Kellie is Jamie Steen , who will play the role of ‘Dame Dilly Donut'. Jamie has extensive stage credits around the UK, and is a panto stalwart, with this his 32nd year of appearing in pantoland, and then years as part of the UK Productions family. Jamie comes to Croydon after two years playing the Dame at the Pavilion Theatre in Bournemouth.

Panto favourite Charlie Guest will return to Fairfield Halls this year as ‘Muddles'. Charlie's many stage credits include Beauty and the Beast (Gravesend), Aladdin (Churchill Theatre, Bromley) Jack and The Beanstalk (Sunderland Empire), Aladdin (Anvil, Basingstoke) Snow White (King Georges Hall, Blackburn) Jack and the Beanstalk (King Georges Hall, Blackburn) and ‘Wishee Washee' in Fairfield Halls' 2023 pantomime Aladdin. Other notable stage roles include Children of Eden (West End), Club Class (UK Tour) and Jubilee (Tabard Theatre, London). Charlie is also a presenter for an online children's TV channel - Cheeky Chimps TV.

On behalf of UK Productions, Producer Martin Dodd added, “We are delighted to be returning to Fairfield Halls after two fabulous Christmas pantomime seasons with Peter Pan and Aladdin. I couldn't be happier that Kellie, Jamie and Charlie have joined the cast. Kellie is known to TV viewers both young and old from her many films and series, Jamie is one of the country's top dames and Charlie is a comic actor that the Fairfield audiences took to their hearts last year and always brings plenty of laughs. We're thrilled to add Mia Overfield to the mix – a true up and coming star, and an inspirational role model for young people. We can guarantee audiences the most wicked of pantomimes but watch out for those apples!”

The creative team will include Sarah Redmond, who returns to direct at Fairfield Halls, following Aladdin in 2023 and Peter Pan in 2022, with Anthony Whiteman as choreographer.

Fairfield Halls is managed by registered charity and social enterprise BH Live. On behalf of the team at Fairfield Halls, Steve Turner, Director of Venues added,

“Pantomime is a much-loved theatrical tradition during the festive period, and it's often the first introduction to theatre for many young people. We've continued to work with local schools and community groups across Croydon to enable more children to enjoy panto through closed school performances and our annual relaxed, accessible performance. We're thrilled our pantomime producer, UK Productions, has secured another great cast line up for our festive spectacular and we can't wait to Raise the Curtain on another magical panto season.”

Not to be missed, tickets and group bookings are available from fairfield.co.uk with special early bird rates and super schools offers also available.

Promoting accessibility and enabling more people to enjoy the magic of pantomime, there are also captioned (27 December 2024) relaxed (3 January 2025) performances.

