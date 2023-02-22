Mercury Theatre Welcomes the George Hotel and Fiducia Wealth Management as Partners For 2023

Mercury Theatre, led by Executive Director Steve Mannix, Executive Producer Tracey Childs and Creative Director Ryan McBryde, have announced their two latest Premier-level partners for 2023: The George Hotel and Fiducia Wealth Management. These partnerships began over the theatre's festive season, and will continue throughout the year, offering exclusive deals and opportunities to customers of both businesses.

Mercury Theatre's corporate partnership scheme allows companies to receive complimentary tickets, exclusive invites and marketing opportunities whilst helping the theatre, a charitable organisation, continue its exciting and vital work on and off stage.

The partnership with The George will allow the theatre to offer the hotel's guests exclusive offers across their shows, whilst The George extends discounts to Mercury audiences as well as visiting artists and touring companies.

Multi award-winning wealth management and wealth preservation provider Fiducia will also benefit from the theatre's corporate partnership scheme. They will receive complimentary theatre tickets and experiences for their staff and clients, as well as being able to add the Mercury to their ever-growing charitable portfolio.

Steve Mannix, Mercury Theatre Executive Director, today said: "We're very grateful for all of our corporate partners, their financial support allows us to continue delivering award winning theatre and vital work with some of our city and county's most vulnerable groups - which is more vital than ever in these uncertain times. It is lovely to welcome these two businesses in particular - Fiducia's charitable work and community engagement aligns very much with our own, and The George is a fellow landmark of Colchester city centre, so we are thrilled to partner with them."

Paul Lingard-Kay, Revenue Director of The George Hotel, added: "As a leading hospitality business in Colchester we are committed to supporting community organisations. The Mercury is a leading cultural venue and has the largest annual visitor numbers in the city centre so we felt it important to support their work. To be able to give mutually beneficial offers for our guests and their audiences is just a bonus - we want to make sure people are getting the best possible experience when they visit Colchester city centre."

Gordon Kearney, Managing Director of Fiducia Wealth, also said: "The Mercury offers an excellent experience for families in and around Colchester to enjoy the theatre. In fact, many of the families we work with have visited the theatre in the past, including my own. As a leading multi award winning financial adviser in Colchester, and a keen supporter of our local community and charitable causes, the opportunity to support the project was an exciting prospect. We look forward to offering staff, clients, and professional connections of the company many theatre experiences throughout the year."

The partnerships, which are annual commitments from both organisations, are the prime example of how charity and business can work together to increase their presence across the community. The Mercury has a number of options for corporate support and urge businesses looking to increase their reach and community support to get in touch - with only one premier partner slot remaining in 2023. Mercury theatre's most recent pantomime Beauty and the Beast saw the highest audience numbers in the theatre's history, and upcoming projects including Unbelievable, the new show from Derren Brown, are sure to make partnerships even more lucrative throughout the year.