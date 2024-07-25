Max Fulham And Ross Carpenter To Join Craig Revel Horwood In PETER PAN At Milton Keynes Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milton Keynes Theatre has announced earlier in the year that fab-u-lous TV judge and musical theatre star Craig Revel Horwood will lead this year's panto as the dastardly Captain Hook in the strictly sensational pantomime adventure Peter Pan from 6 Dec 2024 to 5 Jan 2025.

The Theatre today [Thursday 25th July 2024], announced further casting, with Comedian and Ventriloquist Max Fulham joining the cast as Smee and West End star Ross Carpenter playing the title role of Peter Pan.

Comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham brings a fresh and contemporary twist to a classic art. Max has wowed audiences with his one man show, entertaining thousands of people in theatres across the UK and internationally. Highlights include appearing in The Good Old Days at Leeds City Varieties and performing on the Blackpool Opera House stage as part of the world-famous Blackpool Magic Convention. Max has also had the unique pleasure of headlining at the prestigious Venthaven Ventriloquist Convention in the USA. With TV appearances including ITV's Saturday night show Game of Talents, Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable on Dave and the revival of the classic Crackerjack!, Max's comedic talents are in high demand. He is also a regular on the stand-up comedy circuit.

On joining the cast of Peter Pan, Max said: “I'm thrilled to be at the wonderful Milton Keynes Theatre for the festive season in this year's pantomime! Peter Pan is a show I've never done before so I'm incredibly excited and I'm delighted to be working with Craig Revel Horwood!”

Ross Carpenter is currently starring in Royal Caribbean's inaugural production of The Wizard of Oz until October 2024. Previously Ross has played Elder Davis in the West End cast of The Book of Mormon and played the title role of Peter Pan at the Opera House Manchester in 2022. Further credits include Angel in Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), Elder Grant in The Book of Mormon (West End), Bobby C in Saturday Night Fever (MMP/Guernsey) & Ensemble/Cover Bertie in Mrs Henderson Presents (Toronto).

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre said:

“After the great reception that we received for the announcement that Craig Revel Horwood would be starring in this year's panto, we're thrilled to also welcome Max Fulham and Ross Carpenter! We're sure all three stars will bring the panto magic that everyone enjoys, and we look forward to welcoming our audiences this festive season”.

Join Peter Pan in this high-flying swashbuckling adventure that will include all your favourites from Neverland including Tinker Bell, Wendy, John and Michael Darling. With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes, and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the access performance page.

Peter Pan runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Fri 6 Dec 2024 until Sun 5 Jan 2025. Full casting to be announced later in the year. Be part of the panto magic – hook your tickets today at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

