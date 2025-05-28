Matt Parker Will Embark on UK Tour With GETTING TRIGGY WITH IT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer, Matt Parker will be Getting Triggy With It in venues around the UK this Autumn, culminating in a huge show in London’s West End. Tickets for 2025 tour dates are available from 10am, Friday 30th May.

There is no privacy for Matt when he tries his best. When he programmed his own Christmas tree lights: 11,365,317 people watched the code crash (and counting). When he put his hand-crafted wordle-inspired calculations online, viewers stepped in to improve them by 40,832,277,770%. But he's not giving up. It's time he shaped-up and crawled out from under the square named after him. Come watch Matt Parker do the maths.

Getting Triggy with It: Matt Parker Does the Maths is the live show to accompany his most recent international best-selling book (#1 Best seller in the UK) Love Triangle: The Life-changing Magic of Trigonometry (out in paperback June 2025). As well as amusing insight into his love of triangles and hilarious adventures in crowdsourced maths, the show sees Matt take on AI and robots with his unique brand of nerdy enthusiasm.

Matt Parker is a stand-up comedian, best-selling author and a YouTuber with over 1.3 million subscribers and over 100 million views. He is a regular on Discovery’s Outrageous Acts of Science and BBC Radio 4’s More or Less and has been heard on BBC Radio 4’s Infinite Monkey Cage and The Museum of Curiosity. Matt has previously held world records for both the Rubik’s Cube and Space Invaders. He has flipped a coin 10,000 times, traveled to Antarctica, memorized π to hundreds of digits, and been stung by a bullet ant in the Amazon, all in the pursuit of maths.

Matt’s first live show Humble Pi - was among the best reviewed comedy shows at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. As one third of science-comedy phenomenon Festival of the Spoken Nerd (with Helen Arney and Steve Mould), Matt has appeared on BBC2’s QI and created the BBC Radio 4 comedy show Domestic Science. Having performed at Shakespeare’s Globe, The British Library, TED, The Royal Institution, Latitude, James Randi’s ‘The Amaz!ng Meeting’ in Las Vegas, the trio currently host smash hit nerdy variety night An Evening of Unnecessary Detail.

Tour Dates

Friday 3rd October - Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa - www.leamingtoncomedy.com

Sunday 5th October - Swindon Arts Centre - trafalgartickets.com/swindon-arts-centre

Wednesday 8th October & Thursday 9th October - The Old Market, Hove - theoldmarket.com

Saturday 11th October - Arts Depot, North Finchley - artsdepot.co.uk/whats-on/

Thursday 16th October - Exeter Corn Exchange - https://www.exetercornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/

Sunday 19th October - Birmingham Rep - https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/

Sunday 26th October - Leeds City Varieties - leedsheritagetheatres.com

Monday 1st December - Cambridge Theatre, London - https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/#comedy

