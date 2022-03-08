Matt Baker Joins The Circus In GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS At Richmond Theatre

Richmond Theatre have today, 8 March, announced that their annual pantomime, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, will star TV-favourite Matt Baker. Matt will star as Joey the Clown, reprising the role he originated in the critically acclaimed 2019 London Palladium production.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be a panto like Richmond has never seen before, bringing all the magic of the Big Top to the Theatre featuring international circus acts combined with all the comedy you'd expect from the perfect family Christmas show.

Matt Baker is best known as a presenter of Countryfile on BBC One and Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales on Channel 4. Previously, he has presented The One Show, Blue Peter and was a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing. He has been seen on stage as Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

On returning to the circus spectacular, Matt Baker said: "I'm thrilled to be back in panto, working with Crossroads Pantomimes again to bring the glitz and magic of the Goldilocks Circus to the beautiful Richmond Theatre."

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is produced by the World's biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, whose Chief Executive Michael Harrison said: "I am so pleased to have Matt back with us this year at Richmond Theatre. Not only is Matt a star on screen, but his charisma, charm and impressive circus skills make him a fantastic addition to this show. With this dazzling circus-themed pantomime, I know that our audiences in Richmond are going to be in for a real treat this Christmas"

Rachel Crocombe-Lane, Theatre Director of Richmond Theatre said: "We are massive fans of Matt at Richmond Theatre, and when we heard he was available to join us for our 2022 panto season we were ecstatic. I'm confident the Richmond audiences will love what he brings to the stage."

Goldilocks' circus is under threat from an evil rival circus owner and, with the help of their madcap circus friends, they're battling to rescue their Big Top from ruin. Will they succeed? All seems lost, until three brilliant bears join the gang...

With further casting to be announced, don't miss your chance to grab your tickets to the biggest and the best circus in town this Christmas, and be swept away by a pantomime spectacular that's just right!

Goldilocks and the Three Bears replaces the originally announced production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Sat 3 - Sat 31 December 2022

Signed Performance: Wed 14 December at 7pm

Relaxed Performance: Thursday 15 December at 1pm

Audio Described Performance: Thursday 15 December at 7pm

Show Link: atgtickets.com/Richmond