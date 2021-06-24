Masterclass In Storytelling Through Mime Comes To The Warren In Hilarious Family Show

Two storytellers go head to head in a nutty battle of wits and physical idiocy in Storyteller, Storyteller presented by award-winning children's theatre company Story Pocket Theatre.

The show, which has no words, but plenty of strange noises, makes its crazy way on the road to The Warren as our two odd heroes perform a mind-boggling series of zany slapstick sketches, which has been a laugh-a-minute hit at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and across the UK.

Each storyteller believes he is THE Storyteller and arrives to tell his tales only to find another storyteller believes the same thing. As they realise they have a rival, they must do their utmost to get the better of the other and the result is a high-energy and very silly journey into the mad world of two clowns.

Who will win the battle for laughs? Or will it be a dishonourable draw? Let the storytelling showdown commence!

Winner of two awards at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Story Pocket Theatre has had hits with Arabian Nights, The Nutcracker, A Pocketful of Grimms, Michael Morpurgo's King Arthur, David Baddiel's AniMalcolm and The Jolly Christmas Postman.

Storyteller, Storyteller, which has also played to packed houses at Edinburgh was devised when the Storytellers from Arabian Nights and A Pocketful of Grimms met up.

Director Adam Fletcher-Forde explains: "All our shows have a Storyteller to guide the cast and the audience through the stories we tell. We thought it might be fun to find out what would happen if the Arabian Nights and Grimms storytellers met. We honestly didn't know how the show would develop until we got into the rehearsal room for the first time. The result was unexpected but so funny. It's wonderful to see and hear children and adults just helpless with laughter."