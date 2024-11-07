Marty Gleeson, Lachlan Werner & More to Join LATE NIGHT WITH TERRY WOGAN at Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An incredible array of comedians have been announced as guests joining alternative comedian Benjamin Alborough in Late Night with Terry Wogan at Soho Theatre this December. Accompanied by a house band, this unique improvised chat show will be packed with sharp one-liners, hilarious insights and outrageous impersonations, as playful banter inevitably descends into comedic chaos.

On 6th December, the guests joining ‘Terry' for a chat are Marty Gleeson as L. Ron Hubbard, Lachlan Werner as Celine Dion, Bilal Zafar as One of the Kray twins, Luke Kempner as Louis Theroux, Sam O'Leary as David Blaine and Alwin Solanky as Jackie Kennedy.

7th December will see interviews with Anand Sanker as Jeremy Clarkson, Lil Wenker as Hulk Hogan, Alasdair Beckett-King as Patrick Stewart and Bec Hill as Keanu Reeves as well as the return of Sam O'Leary as David Blaine and Alwin Solanky as Jackie Kennedy.

Benjamin Alborough is a comedian and theatre producer responsible for smash hit comedy gameshow Absolute Monopoly, description-defying anarcho-comedy phenomenon The Glang Show and, with regular collaborator Sean Morley, the bizarre high concept light entertainment experiment Terry Wogan Screams which was filmed and released by GoFasterStripe after a successful run at VAULT Festival. Benjamin is a member of the Weirdos comedy collective and performs with ACMS, Piñata and Cabaret Impedimenta.

Alborough has also enjoyed successes with his comedy plays Cream Tea and Incest and Ricky Riddlegang and the Riddle Gang and performs regularly at Brighton Fringe, where he programmed a ‘Weekend of Weird' at the Brighton Spiegeltent. He is an experienced theatre producer and tour booker and, alongside Objectively Funny's Ellie BW, runs his own comedy promotion company Liebenspiel - which has been responsible for Bedlam Lates and Late Night Week at the new King's Head Theatre in Islington.

Comments