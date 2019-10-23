Mark Thomas Returns To Swindon Arts Centre

Following the success of his sell-out shows at Swindon Arts Centre in 2015 and 2017 and the launch of his podcast in September, the phenomenal Mark Thomas returns to Old Town next week with his new work-in-progress, 50 Things About Us. And, with only a handful of tickets now left for this hilarious new show, this is the best time to secure your seats and book your tickets online or through our Ticket Office on 01793 524481.

50 Things About Us combines Mark Thomas' trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up, mischief and really, really well-researched material to examine how we have come to inhabit this divided wasteland that some of us call the United Kingdom.

Mark picks through the myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask how we have so much feeling for such a hollow land. Who do we think we are? This is a show about money, history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, guns, bungs, sods of soil and rich people in the vein of The Manifesto-meets-sweary history channel.

Mark Thomas' 50 Things About Us: Work In Progress will be at Swindon Arts Centre on Thu 31 October. Book tickets today at swindontheatres.co.uk or by calling the Ticket Office on 01793 524 481.





