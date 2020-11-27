Maria Friedman and Adrian Der Gregorian Launch Doorstep Productions

Doorstep Productions has been founded by actors Maria Friedman and Adrian Der Gregorian. Nothing can equal the experience of a live performance, so, while most theatres remain closed, Doorstep Productions will bring a slice of the West End to the people. With the official support of the West End community, including Cameron Mackintosh, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, Nica Burns and Sonia Friedman, Maria and Adrian have put together a group of West End and Broadway performers (actors, singers, dancers and musicians), who will perform on people's doorsteps, drives and gardens, throughout the British Isles, and will perform in the costumes and characters from people's favourite moments from their favourite shows.

Doorstep Productions allows you to give the gift of a West End performance on the street where that someone special lives. Lots of great musical ideas are available via the website, DoorstepProductions.com. Performances will be designed for you with the help of the company's expert creative team. Book two to six performers, though, as it's tailored for you, the world is your oyster! With every booking, Doorstep Productions will give a donation to various acting charities. In addition, for the upcoming festive season, there is the opportunity to gather together or share with your neighbours an exquisite Dickensian close harmony carol singing experience. Doorstep Productions will provide candles, lanterns and song sheets, so you can join in and sing together the "Christmas Carol Edition".

Maria Friedman explains, "Doorstep Productions started as an idea to go and spread some joy at Christmas. We were to be dressed head to toe in beautiful, Dickensian costumes, holding lanterns and singing carols outside hospice windows, care home gardens and some other socially isolated folk. Everything would be Covid safe. It then suddenly struck me, 'Why not do what we do best, but on the street where you live...?' Everything seems to be 'deliverable' these days, so why not the West End?

"We can make such a difference to the isolated, the lonely, the grandmother separated from her daughter and grandchildren - we can bring people closer together, or celebrate a wedding or anniversary. Before lockdown, your family may have had to wait a year to see their favourite show. Well now you don't have to miss it. We can bring the best bits to you, and you don't even have to face the tubes and crowds. We can now bring it to your doorstep."

Maria continues, "I felt as though it was so important to get members of my profession up, out and doing what they do best: touching people's hearts, singing at the top of their voices, dancing, entertaining and making people feel loved and alive, reminding them that they are worthwhile and along the way help them pay a few bills."

Suppliers who have provided their services for free include Nica Burns, Sonia Friedman Productions, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, Cameron Mackintosh, musical director Fiz Shapur, costume designer Jonathan Lipman, costumiers Angels, wig makers Campbell Young Associates, Richard Mawbey, Lizzie Frankel for Propworks, Dean St Studios, Dewynters and Bob King Creative.

The winner of four Olivier Awards and nine nominations, Evening Standard and Critics Circle Awards, and many other theatre accolades both from the West End and Broadway, Maria Friedman is undoubtedly one of our most successful leading Musical Theatre ladies. Her many West End credits include Passion, Ragtime, Merrily We Roll Along, Blues in the Night, Chicago, The Witches of Eastwick, The Woman in White, and, most recently, she played Golde in the Olivier Award-winning Trevor Nunn production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Playhouse Theatre. Maria won over a whole new audience when she joined the cast of long-running soap EastEnders, playing Elaine Peacock. Maria appeared alongside Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli and Aretha Franklin at the memorial service for the late Marvin Hamlisch at the Juilliard School, New York. In 2013, Maria made her directorial debut at the Menier Chocolate Factory with a production of Stephen Sondheim's musical Merrily We Roll Along. After a series of 5-star reviews, the Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical and a sell-out extended run, it transferred to the West End and played Boston. In 2014, it won the Olivier for Best Musical Revival. Maria is also performance director on an upcoming PlayStation 5 Game.

Adrian Der Gregorian made his professional and West End debut in Bombay Dreams at the Apollo Victoria Theatre. Following this, Adrian appeared in the world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's, The Woman in White. Other theatre credits include Once in a Lifetime (Young Vic), the world premiere of Made in Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre) and the multi award-winning production of La Cage Aux Folles (Playhouse Theatre). He most recently appeared in Jamie Lloyd's Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano De Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre.

