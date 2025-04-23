Maia Novi's INVASIVE SPECIES Will Make its UK Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run, Folk Productions has announced the UK première of Maia Novi's semi-autobiographical play Invasive Species. Novi will reprise the lead role, with direction by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin. Invasive Species' successful run at The Vineyard's Dimson Theatre in 2024 garnered attention as it touched on poignant issues of immigration, identity politics and mental health. This darkly comic and moving play opens at King's Head Theatre on 5 September 2025, with previews from 3 September, and runs until 3 October.



Co-Founders of Folk Productions, Eric Kuhn and Tre' Scott also added, “We couldn't be more thrilled for British audiences to see this new play. After its critically acclaimed run Off-Broadway, this UK première of Invasive Species is bound to get audiences buzzing. Maia's unique voice combined with Michael's brilliant direction brings to life a very timely story that is for all generations.”

Full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.

Maia will stop at nothing to be in the American movies, even if it means losing her mind. Following the journey of an Argentinean actor as she tests the limits of her American dream, Invasive Species is an outrageous dark comedy about how immigrating to the US maybe the role of a lifetime.



Maia Novi is a playwright and actor. As a writer, her stage play Invasive Species was named one of the ‘Top 10 Cultural Moments of 2024' by The Hollywood Reporter, with the play currently in development for a feature with Film4 and Wayward Pictures.



Michael Breslin directs. Breslin is a writer, director, and actor. His writing credits include The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre), Circle Jerk (Livestreamed online production - Pulitzer finalist and Obie Award) and This American Wife (Livestreamed online production), and for screen, The Wives and Bikini. He also co-wrote the book for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical with Patrick Foley which streamed on TodayTix, in aid of The Actors Fund.

