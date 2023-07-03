Magical Bones Extends SOULFUL MAGIC Tour And To Appear At Edinburgh Fringe

Bones brings a set of powerful illusions intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course the coolest, break-dance moves.

Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he performed to packed houses, the hottest British talent from the magic scene, breakdancing magician and finalist of Britain's Got Talent, Magical Bones, is set to embark on a national tour with his acclaimed unique high energy magic show, Soulful Magic.

Bones brings a set of powerful illusions intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course the coolest, break-dance moves. This cutting-edge show is more than a deceptive spectacle of grand illusion - it's a concert of Soulful Magic.

Bones uniqueness resides in his ability to effortlessly combine intricate sleight of hand with mesmerizing illusions and jaw-dropping break-dance moves. No one else has this ability - he is the future of magic. This new exceptional show is the culmination of over 10 years of stage work that Bones has been performing since his first stage show, The Sleight Of Dance (2011) up to his most recent success, Black Magic (2019-2021). 

His exceptional blend of comedy, multiple magic styles, and breakdance skills make him one of the most interesting, entertaining and impressive talent to witness and this spellbinding show is a must-see for both adults and children.

Speaking on Soulful Magic, Bones says: “I couldn't be more eager to go on tour and keep on sharing my passion with the world. With trust at the core, Magic can really inspire. I've always used magic to share my experiences of street culture & lifestyle and all the heroes that have inspired me- this show is a testament to all these things. I have poured my heart and soul into these new effects pushing myself to the realms of impossibility, and I believe this is my most ambitious project to date.” 

Versatile, ingenious, and dynamic, Bones' originality stands alone. He has quietly built a loyal following through the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, West End and multiple TV appearances, including his breath-taking performances as a finalist on Britain's Got Talent, which the judges described as the 'best-presented magic act I've ever seen!' 

And although this is not a kid's show, both adults and children are welcomed. Prepare to be dazzled! 

Magical Bones started his career as a professional hip-hop dancer, he was given the nickname 'Bones' because of his hard-hitting dance style. He went on to establish himself as one of the most respected and prominent figures within the UK hip-hop scene, working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Alicia Keys and Plan B, and is the featured dancer in the music video of Mint Royals' number 1 smash hit single, Singing in The Rain.

Now focusing as a magician & illusionist, Bones has just completed a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe Festival run, UK tour having previously wowed audiences in the West end and internationally as part of the worldwide hit Impossible. Additionally, his other television appearances include Sky/Amazon's Around the World in 80 Tricks, The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us (USA), BBC Scotland's Pure Magic, ITV1's This Morning, and as the headline performer closing BBC1's BAFTA Awards

2nd  March 2023                        Swindon                       Arts Centre

3rd March 2023                         Monmouth                    Savoy Theatre

9th March 2023                         Beccles                        Public Hall & Theatre

10th March 2023                       Didcot                          Cornerstone

17th March 2023                       Liverpool                      Playhouse

18th March 2023                       Norwich                        Playhouse

19th March 2023                       Leicester                      Curve

23rd March 2023                       Barrow In Furness        The Forum

24th  March 2023                      Lancaster                     Grand

26th March 2023                       Lytham St Annes         Lowther Pavilion

31st March 2023                       Bridport                                   Electric Palace

1st  April 2023                           Launceston                  Town Hall

2nd April 2023                           Plymouth                      Quad Theatre

5th April 2023                            Salford                         The Lowry (Quays)

6th April 2023                            Radlett                         Centre

12th April 2023                          Poole                           Lighthouse (Theatre)

13th April 2023                          Farnham                      Maltings

14th April 2023                        Bridgwater                    McMillan Theatre

16th April 2023                          Winchester                   Theatre Royal

21st April 2023                          Leeds                          City Varieties

27th April 2023                          Milton Keynes              The Stables

28th April 2023                          Tunbridge Wells           Trinity Theatre

29th April 2023                          Crewe                          Lyceum

30th April 2023                          Weston-Super-Mare     Playhouse

5th May 2023                            Maidenhead                 Norden Farm

12th May 2023                          Scarborough                Spa Theatre

13th May 2023                          Huntingdon                  Performing Arts Centre

20th May 2023                          Bury St Edmonds         Theatre Royal

25th May 2023                          Chipping Norton           Theatre

26th May 2023                          Southend                     Palace Theatre

27th May 2023                          Bedford                       Quarry Theatre

16th - 26th August                  Edinburgh Fringe Festival 

15th September                      Bristol                           Redgrace Theatre

16th September                      Henley-on-Thames       Kenton Theatre

22nd September 2023            Solihul                          The Core Theatre

21st October 2023                 London                         Bloomsbury Theatre




