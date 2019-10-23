Madani Younis To Step Down As Creative Director of Southbank Centre

Southbank Centre today announced that Madani Younis has resigned from his role as Creative Director in order to pursue new creative opportunities.

Since joining Southbank Centre in 2018, Madani Younis has overseen the recent hugely successful outdoor summer programme which celebrated LGBTQ+ artists with a range of events across the Southbank Centre site. A major project, London is Love, featuring the work of photographer Liz Johnson Artur will celebrate the communities of South London and will form a significant part of the upcoming Winter programme and Younis will leave having put in place plans for several key events in the 2020 artistic programme, which are due to be announced soon.

Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive, Southbank Centre, said: "We have enjoyed working with Madani and he has made a significant and positive contribution to discussions about our future creative direction. We wish him well for the future."

Madani Younis said: "I am pleased to have been able to set in motion a number of creative projects with the help of the talented team around me during my time with Southbank Centre. I have decided however that I want to pursue other creative interests in the coming months. My thanks go to the Southbank Centre's Board of Governors and staff."

Younis will leave Southbank Centre in December 2019.





