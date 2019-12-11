Ma Bessie Brings Her Blues Troupe To Old Town

If you've ever wanted to find out all there is to know about the "Empress of the Blues", Bessie Smith, Swindon Arts Centre's engaging and entertaining Ma Bessie And Her Blues Troupe is the place to be this January. And, with tickets already on sale, book yours before the New Year to secure the best seats in the house.

Featuring captivating music from the era, showcasing many of Bessie's own songs, this narrated show chronicles her life from a one-room shack in Blue Goose Hollow, to being the highest-paid black entertainer of that time, through to the tragic accident on Route 61 that ended her life aged just 43 years.

Julia Titus (Ma Bessie) says, "I have been singing since the age of 4, I was tutored by an Opera singer at the age of 10 and I used to sing to my dad's music collection as he was a DJ. With all of that, I have developed an appreciation for many genres, including Gospel, Jazz, Blues, Reggae, Ska and Soca, so I love singing all the songs in the show. But, if I had to pick one, my favourite track to perform live is 'Send Me To The 'lectric Chair' because it so could have been my experience."

Ma Bessie And Her Blues Troupe, starring Julia Titus, will be at Swindon Arts Centre on Sun 12 January at 7.30pm. Book tickets online today at swindontheatres.co.uk.





