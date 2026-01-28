MY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR Comes to Brixton House

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From the lived experiences of Latinx women from South London comes a high stakes heist drama, My Uncle is Not Pablo Escobar. Part journalistic expose, part thriller, the production transforms systemic injustice into something visceral, kinetic and communal. Performances run 7 April – 3 May.

Through the story of four British-Latinx women uncovering a money laundering scandal at a multinational bank – loosely inspired by the 2012 HSBC scandal – the show explores those that profiteer and those that pay for it, pointing to the wider corporate complicity in the drugs trade. At a time of political instability between the Global North and Latin America, My Uncle is Not Pablo Escobar is an uplifting story of organised resistance, identity and belonging that subverts stereotypes and interrogates the invisibility of Latinx communities in the UK.

My Uncle is Not Pablo Escobar returns following a sold-out run and a OneOff Special Award and Finalist for Best Play at the OFFIES 2024. The show returns to Brixton House in the heart of Latinx communities, and deepening commitment to grassroots work with audiences who are underrepresented in theatres. The premiere at Brixton House has been a catalyst for further venue engagement with their local Latinx audiences, led by co-writer Valentina Andrade, and for the 2026 run the company will continue to employ a majority Latinx cast and creative team alongside creating apprentice schemes. Following the success of the first Latin X Brixton Festival, the festival will once again take place at the venue to coincide with the 2026 run.

The production is also part of a wider campaign for recognition and representation. Latinx communities is the fastest-growing migrant groups in the UK, yet remain absent from the national census, currently covered by ‘Other'. The campaign around the show has already contributed to Latinx inclusion in monitoring data for key institutions including Arts Council England, The Publishing Association, and King's College London, with the long-term goal of census recognition in 2031.

Co-writer Valentina Andrade said, “My Uncle is Not Pablo Escobar is an exciting, surreal portrait into Latin American identity. It lives between Morley's and arepas, between glamour and chaos, between who the world thinks we are and who we know ourselves to be"

Inspired by the high drama of telenovelas, My Uncle Is Not Pablo Escobar bring together leading Latinx activists Elizabeth Alvarado and Valentina Andrade with up-and-coming TV writers Tommy Ross-Williams (BBC Scripted 2026; Channel 4 Screenwriting 2026) and Joana Nastari (BBC Audio Drama Finalist; Fuck You Pay Me, Vaults and Edinburgh Festival Fringe), and theatre director Lucy Wray (Left My Desk, New Diorama, HOME Manchester).

The Hale is a London-based arts producing company specialising in experimental, socially-engaged work that is not restricted by form. The Hale was founded in 2021 by Creative Director Dais Hale.The company exists to produce and develop artists who have been traditionally ostracised from mainstream spaces with a focus on Queer, Trans, Global Majority and Learning Disabled and Neurodivergent identities. Productions include Standing in the Shadows of Giants (Traverse, Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Blubber (UK tour), and Not Your Circus Dog (UK tour), and collective Pecs Drag Kings.