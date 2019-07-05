MR. MEN & LITTLE MISS ON STAGE Will Tour The UK Following Edinburgh Fringe Opening

Selladoor Family and Rockefeller Productions today announce that a brand new adaptation of Roger Hargreaves much loved children's book series, Mr. Men & Little Miss On Stage will tour the UK in an extensive tour following an opening at the Underbelly Edinburgh Fringe this summer 01 - 26 August.

For the very first time, join your favourite Mr. Men and Little Miss characters as they leap off the page and onto the stage - as puppets - in this beautifully crafted and hilarious live stage show! For almost 50 years, Mr. Men and Little Misses have brought joy to millions of children all over the world through self-expression, colour, simplicity and humour. Featuring Mr Bump, Little Miss Sunshine, Mr Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and many more, Happyland bursts to life in a series of hilarious and colourful stories told through puppetry and music.

This brand-new show comes from two of the country's leading family theatre producers: Selladoor Family whose recent tours includeMadagascar the Musical, Guess How Much I Love You, James and the Giant Peach and Seussical and New York based Rockefeller Productions, the creators of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show.

A firm family favourite since the books were first published in 1971 Mr. Men & Little Miss On Stage is written by James Corrigan, directed by Christa Harris with puppet design from Paul Jomain.

Alexander Parker lead producer for Selladoor Family says, "We're delighted to be touring this brand new show starring the much loved Mr. Men and Little Miss Characters! Selladoor Family is committed to engaging young people in theatre and strongly believe these experiences help to develop a sense of imagination, playfulness and confidence"

A perfect show for the whole family, book now at www.Mrmenshow.com

Landmark Theatre Ilfracombe 4 - 5 OCTOBER 2019

Maidstone - Hazlitt Theatre 7 - 9 OCTOBER 2019

Cumbernauld Theatre 12 OCTOBER 2019

Lanark Memorial Hall 16 OCTOBER 2019

Scunthorpe Baths Hall 21 -22 OCTOBER 2019

Bristol - Redgrave Theatre 26 - 27 OCTOBER 2019

Chelmsford Civic Theatre 28 OCTOBER 2019

Lighthouse Kettering 29 OCTOBER 2019

Didcot Cornerstone Arts Centre 1 NOVEMBER 2019

Lichfield Garrick Theatre 2 NOVEMBER 2019

Bridlington Spa 6 - 7 NOVEMBER 2019

The Berry Eastleigh 8 - 9 NOVEMBER 2019

New Theatre Peterborough 12 - 13 NOVEMBER 2019

The Gwynn Hall, Neath 16 - 17 NOVEMBER 2019





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You