MIND MANGLER Announces 2023 UK Tour

Mischief has announced the very first UK tour of Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the writing (and performing) trio best known for The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC TV's The Goes Wrong Show. In response to sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Mind Mangler has now been developed into a two-act show for a major UK tour.

Starring Henry Lewis as the 'Mind Mangler' and Jonathan Sayer as his 'Stooge', the show will open at Wyvern Theatre, Swindon on 7 January 2023, visiting Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Wimbledon, Salford and Southampton, to name a few. The tour will culminate with a week at Theatre Royal Bath, from 18 to 22 April 2023. Tickets are on sale today (at most venues).

Mind Mangler is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller. Directed by Hannah Sharkey.

Join the 'Mind Mangler' as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2b. His new solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind...

The 'Mind Mangler' persuaded the following producers to back this production - Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Kevin McCollum. (They regret it).

Mischief's other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and on tour across the UK and internationally with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica), Magic Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their 'Royal Television Society' award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity special last Christmas. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Tour Dates

Sat 7 - Sun 8 Jan

SWINDON Wyvern Theatre

Theatre Square, Swindon SN1 1QN

BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0040

ON SALE SOON

Tue 10 - Wed 11 Jan

CARDIFF New Theatre

Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN

BOX OFFICE 029 2087 8889

ON SALE SOON

Fri 13 Jan

HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre

St Mary Street, High Wycombe HP11 2XE

BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0060

ON SALE SOON

Sat 14 Jan

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615

Wed 18 Jan

BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra

Suffolk Street, Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS

BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615

Thu 19 - Sat 21 Jan

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

Regent Street, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ

BOX OFFICE 01242 572 573

Tue 24 Jan

GLASGOW Theatre Royal

282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA

BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615

Fri 27 Jan

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT

BOX OFFICE 0131 529 6000

ON SALE SOON

Mon 30 Jan - Wed 1 Feb

EXETER Northcott Theatre

Stocker Rd, Exeter EX4 4QB

BOX OFFICE 01932 72 63 63

ON SALE SOON

Fri 3 Feb

LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

Lime Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L1 1JE

BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615

Tue 7 - Thu 9 Feb

LEICESTER Curve Studio

Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

BOX OFFICE 0116 242 3595

ON SALE SOON

Sat 11 Feb

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615

Sun 12 Feb

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

BOX OFFICE 0115 989 5555

Thu 16 - Sat 18 Feb

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey Street, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR

BOX OFFICE 08448 112121

Mon 27 Feb

WOKING New Victoria Theatre

The Ambassadors, The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ

BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615

Tue 28 Feb

WIMBLEDON New Wimbledon Theatre

93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG

BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615

Thu 2 Mar

SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS0 7RA

BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0030

ON SALE SOON

Mon 6 Mar

BROMLEY Churchill Theatre

High Street, Bromley BR1 1HA

BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0020

ON SALE SOON

Tue 14 & Wed 15 Mar

SALISBURY Playhouse

Malthouse Lane, Salisbury SP2 7RA

BOX OFFICE 01722 320 333

ON SALE SOON

Fri 24 - Sat 25 Mar

SALFORD The Lowry

The Lowry, Pier 8, Salford Quays M50 3AZ

BOX OFFICE 0343 208 6000

ON SALE SOON

Tue 28 & Wed 29 Mar

SOUTHAMPTON MAST

142, 144 Above Bar St, Southampton SO14 7DU

BOX OFFICE 02380 711833

ON SALE SOON

Thu 30 & Fri 31 Mar

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX

BOX OFFICE 01483 44 00 00

Tue 18 - Sat 22 Apr

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose Bath, BA1 1ET

BOX OFFICE 01225 448844