MIND MANGLER Announces 2023 UK Tour

Mischief has announced the very first UK tour of Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the writing (and performing) trio best known for The Play That Goes Wrong and BBC TV's The Goes Wrong Show. In response to sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Mind Mangler has now been developed into a two-act show for a major UK tour.
Starring Henry Lewis as the 'Mind Mangler' and Jonathan Sayer as his 'Stooge', the show will open at Wyvern Theatre, Swindon on 7 January 2023, visiting Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Wimbledon, Salford and Southampton, to name a few. The tour will culminate with a week at Theatre Royal Bath, from 18 to 22 April 2023. Tickets are on sale today (at most venues).
Mind Mangler is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong
by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller. Directed by Hannah Sharkey.
Join the 'Mind Mangler' as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2b. His new solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind...
The 'Mind Mangler' persuaded the following producers to back this production - Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Kevin McCollum. (They regret it).
Mischief's other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and on tour across the UK and internationally with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica), Magic Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their 'Royal Television Society' award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity special last Christmas. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer.
Tour Dates
Sat 7 - Sun 8 Jan
SWINDON Wyvern Theatre
Theatre Square, Swindon SN1 1QN
BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0040
ON SALE SOON
Tue 10 - Wed 11 Jan
CARDIFF New Theatre
Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN
BOX OFFICE 029 2087 8889
ON SALE SOON
Fri 13 Jan
HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre
St Mary Street, High Wycombe HP11 2XE
BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0060
ON SALE SOON
Sat 14 Jan
MILTON KEYNES Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615
Wed 18 Jan
BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra
Suffolk Street, Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS
BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615
Thu 19 - Sat 21 Jan
CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre
Regent Street, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ
BOX OFFICE 01242 572 573
Tue 24 Jan
GLASGOW Theatre Royal
282 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3QA
BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615
Fri 27 Jan
EDINBURGH Festival Theatre
13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT
BOX OFFICE 0131 529 6000
ON SALE SOON
Mon 30 Jan - Wed 1 Feb
EXETER Northcott Theatre
Stocker Rd, Exeter EX4 4QB
BOX OFFICE 01932 72 63 63
ON SALE SOON
Fri 3 Feb
LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre
Lime Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L1 1JE
BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615
Tue 7 - Thu 9 Feb
LEICESTER Curve Studio
Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
BOX OFFICE 0116 242 3595
ON SALE SOON
Sat 11 Feb
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD
BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615
Sun 12 Feb
NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal
Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
BOX OFFICE 0115 989 5555
Thu 16 - Sat 18 Feb
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal
100 Grey Street, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR
BOX OFFICE 08448 112121
Mon 27 Feb
WOKING New Victoria Theatre
The Ambassadors, The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ
BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615
Tue 28 Feb
WIMBLEDON New Wimbledon Theatre
93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG
BOX OFFICE 0844 871 7615
Thu 2 Mar
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
Station Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS0 7RA
BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0030
ON SALE SOON
Mon 6 Mar
BROMLEY Churchill Theatre
High Street, Bromley BR1 1HA
BOX OFFICE 0343 310 0020
ON SALE SOON
Tue 14 & Wed 15 Mar
SALISBURY Playhouse
Malthouse Lane, Salisbury SP2 7RA
BOX OFFICE 01722 320 333
ON SALE SOON
Fri 24 - Sat 25 Mar
SALFORD The Lowry
The Lowry, Pier 8, Salford Quays M50 3AZ
BOX OFFICE 0343 208 6000
ON SALE SOON
Tue 28 & Wed 29 Mar
SOUTHAMPTON MAST
142, 144 Above Bar St, Southampton SO14 7DU
BOX OFFICE 02380 711833
ON SALE SOON
Thu 30 & Fri 31 Mar
GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX
BOX OFFICE 01483 44 00 00
Tue 18 - Sat 22 Apr
BATH Theatre Royal
Sawclose Bath, BA1 1ET
BOX OFFICE 01225 448844
ON SALE SOON