MIMIS: A HOT 'N' HEAVY HOLIDAY to Play Bethnal Green Working Men's Club Next Month

A glam-metal-infused cabaret spectacular at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club for three shows only.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

MIMIS: A HOT 'N' HEAVY HOLIDAY! will play Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, London on Thursday 14th + Friday 15th Dec from 7pm-1am.

This Xmas put your pedal to the metal and go full throttle with MIMIs, as they unleash their glam-metal infused cabaret spectacular at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club for 3 SHOWS ONLY!

Starring Drag Race UK wild child Crystal and London cabaret heavyweights Baby Lame, Margo Marshall, Freida Slaves and Lady Noelia - expect cheap drinks and even cheaper thrills in this tinsel-trimmed limited-capacity seated cabaret is on for 3 SHOWS ONLY!

So whip out your hairspray, go heavy on the blusher and chuck on some leather, because this about to be one hell of a Hot N Heavy Holiday

ALSO INTRODUCING: THE BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE - at every show, one lucky guest (+ whoever they invite with them) will have the opportunity to have an unforgettable experience of watching the show from the best seat in the house - a VIP experience including, food, drink and sensual massage from our sexy butler. Access to this seating starts at doors - get here early!

ABOUT MIMIS:

MIMIs is a revolutionary force on the queer party scene, dedicated to creating powerful, inclusive, in-your-face experiences that celebrate diversity in the community and promote connection on the dancefloor. MIMIs has earned a reputation for pushing boundaries by platforming the boldest artists and promoting queer excellence.



