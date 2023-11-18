MIMIS: A HOT 'N' HEAVY HOLIDAY to Play Bethnal Green Working Men's Club Next Month

A glam-metal-infused cabaret spectacular at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club for three shows only.
POPULAR
MIMIS: A HOT 'N' HEAVY HOLIDAY! will play Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, London on Thursday 14th + Friday 15th Dec from 7pm-1am.
This Xmas put your pedal to the metal and go full throttle with MIMIs, as they unleash their glam-metal infused cabaret spectacular at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club for 3 SHOWS ONLY!
Starring Drag Race UK wild child Crystal and London cabaret heavyweights Baby Lame, Margo Marshall, Freida Slaves and Lady Noelia - expect cheap drinks and even cheaper thrills in this tinsel-trimmed limited-capacity seated cabaret is on for 3 SHOWS ONLY!
So whip out your hairspray, go heavy on the blusher and chuck on some leather, because this about to be one hell of a Hot N Heavy Holiday
ALSO INTRODUCING: THE BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE - at every show, one lucky guest (+ whoever they invite with them) will have the opportunity to have an unforgettable experience of watching the show from the best seat in the house - a VIP experience including, food, drink and sensual massage from our sexy butler. Access to this seating starts at doors - get here early!
MIMIs is a revolutionary force on the queer party scene, dedicated to creating powerful, inclusive, in-your-face experiences that celebrate diversity in the community and promote connection on the dancefloor. MIMIs has earned a reputation for pushing boundaries by platforming the boldest artists and promoting queer excellence.
Videos
|Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
|Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
|The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
|The Enfield Haunting
Richmond Theatre (11/21-11/25)
|Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
|The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
|Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
|Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
|Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
|180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You