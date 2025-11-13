MANI: THE STONE ROSES, PRIMAL SCREAM AND ME Comes to Parr Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stone Roses bassist Mani will be heading to Parr Hall next year to share behind-the-scenes stories of his time with one of the most iconic bands of the past 35 years.

Gary ‘Mani' Mounfield will talk about his fascinating life and career in ‘The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, and Me' when he comes to Warrington on Wednesday, 14 October, 2026.

In this intimate tell-all, Mani will reflect on the group who redefined the British music scene – paving the way for Oasis, The Verve and ‘Madchester', the cultural phenomenon which originated in Manchester in the late 80s.

But the show also represents the first time Mani has grace Parr Hall's stage since the Stone Roses' legendary reunion gig at the venue in 2012.

After a 15-year hiatus, Stone Roses announced they were reforming in late 2011 and were set to host a series of comeback shows across Europe in the summer of 2012, including three homecoming dates at Heaton Park.

But on May 23, 2012, they sent fans into a frenzy when it was announced on the band's Facebook page that they would be playing their first show since 1996 at Parr Hall that same evening.

Oasis's Liam Gallagher was among the crowd, and the night was later immortalized in British director Shane Meadows' documentary, Made of Stone.

Mani will also reflect on recording Stone Roses' hugely influential and widely acclaimed self-titled debut album, which was released in 1989, and look back on the band's much celebrated Spike Island gig of 1990 which was watched by 27,000 and described as ‘Madchester's Woodstock'.

Mani was there for every show and also played with Primal Scream from 1997 to 2012, before rejoining The Roses for their stadium-sized comeback.

He'll remember Fools Gold, Wembley Stadium, Ally Pally, court cases, bucket hats, Adidas, Screamadelica, and the Second Coming among much more.

Mani said: “This is the perfect time in my life to look back and reflect on the highs and lows, and the mad times of my career. I can't wait to see you all and share the best of times.”