MAIDEN VOYAGE Will Make World Premiere in London

Maiden Voyage with receive its world premiere in London this summer. The musical features a book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, music by Carmel Dean, and is directed by Tara Overfield Wilkinson. Performances will run 19 July - 23 August.

It’s 1990, and Tracy Edwards makes history by leading the first all-female sailing crew around the globe in the Whitbread Round the World Race.

But how did a 20-something high-school dropout and galley cook end up being the skipper and navigator on such a ground-breaking race?

Was it a chance meeting with King Hussein of Jordan, who encouraged her to dare to try? Was it something that she needed to prove to herself or to her mother? Or is there something else that makes a person do the unexpected and extraordinary?

Charting a thrilling and unforgettable journey across oceans and horizons, Tracy and her crew’s epic true story comes to life in a sweeping, extraordinary new musical.

