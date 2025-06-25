MACBETH is Coming to Storyhouse Chester in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Storyhouse is set to produce a visceral new version of Shakespeare's Scottish Play. Macbeth comes to the Hunter Street stage from Friday, 6 March to Saturday, 21 March 2026. Tickets are on sale now priced from £20.

Shakespeare's iconic tragedy is presented in a bold new production bringing the original text to life with power, pace and atmosphere.

This is the Macbeth you know and love; the witches, the prophecy, the blood-soaked ambition – all in a haunting, high-stakes world where fate and power collide.

Macbeth is adapted and directed by Jamie Sophia Fletcher and with Set & Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter. It will feature a 12-strong cast.

The production marks a return of Shakespeare to Storyhouse and will also be the first of a number of adaptations of classics planned under the Storyhouse Originals banner for 2026.

This will also see a return to the venue's thrust staging, heightening a sense of dramatic tension and claustrophobia and bringing the action thrillingly close for the audience. The production will also feature extensive use of video, soundscapes and dramatic lighting to awaken all the senses.

Meanwhile a third schools-only date has already been added after two scheduled schools' performances sold out within days of being announced. Following feedback from teachers, there will also be two teatime public performances to enable as many young people to attend as possible.

In addition, there will be a programme of educational workshops around the production which will take place on stage and involve actors and creatives.

Storyhouse Originals is the Chester venue's strand of vibrant and imaginative homegrown productions. Previous shows include Miss Julie, Bluestockings, Sophocles' Antigone, Faustus: That Damned Woman, The Parent Agency and Kinky Boots, as well as Storyhouse's popular annual Christmas productions and shows at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Storyhouse creative director Suzie Henderson said today: “I'm really delighted to announce we're bringing Shakespeare back to the stage at Storyhouse and I can't wait to see our audiences' response to this exciting new version.

“Jamie has taken Shakespeare's original text and created a fast-paced, contemporary-feeling adaptation with an emphasis on clarity of storytelling. Presenting it in the intimate surroundings of our thrust stage space will also mean viewers are drawn into the action in a direct and thrilling way.”

Storyhouse executive producer Helen Redcliffe added: “We love Shakespeare at Storyhouse and produced it in Grosvenor Park for many years. But we're really excited to be bringing it back inside to explore the timeless human themes and emotions alongside all the state-of-the-art technology that's available in our theatre.”

