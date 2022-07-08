Lynda Rooke Elected New President of Equity

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has elected its President, Council (the union's main policy forming body), Appeals Committee and Standing Orders Committee for the 2022-2024 term, with Lynda Rooke elected to serve as Equity's President for the first time.

Lynda Rooke, incoming Equity President for the 2022- 2024 term said: ""It is an honour not only to be elected President of Equity but to serve alongside a renewed, progressive Council. Together we will prioritise better pay and dignity at work for our members and raise Equity's profile further in the wider fight for social justice."

Maureen Beattie, who is stepping down after serving two terms (4 years) as Equity President said: ""I am beyond thrilled with the results of Equity's election for President and Council. I look forward to great things as the Union's ruling body builds on the achievements of the past few years led by the frankly magnificent Lynda Rooke."

Paul W Fleming, Equity General Secretary, said: "Equity members have again chosen an exciting, progressive Council, dedicated to ensuring we continue to be a strong union. Our thanks goes to those losing candidates who campaigned with positivity and in pursuit of progressive values. We need your ideas and continued dedication to building a union ready to fight those who would tear us down. Finally, we would not have emerged from the pandemic with such a strong, progressive direction without the efforts of our outgoing Council and Officers. In particular our incredible President Maureen Beattie, who has been the heart and voice of the union through unprecedented change and turmoil over the last four years. I could not have achieved anything without her support, or that of our outgoing Honorary Treasurer Bryn Evans - two people I am proud to call comrades and friends."

BACKGROUND

Equity is the performing arts and entertainment trade union. We are made up of more than 47,000 performers and creative workers, united in the fight for fair terms and conditions in the workplace. We are actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers, puppeteers, comedians, voice artists, and variety performers.

In this round of elections a total of 3359 votes were cast, representing 7.4% of the Equity membership.