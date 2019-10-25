Lucy Follows Joins MY FAIR LADY as Eliza Doolittle

Local actress Lucy Follows from Cannock, will soon be taking to the stage as Eliza Doolittle, the cockney flower seller in MY FAIR LADY at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 12 November. For one week only, she's swapping her real life job for a role altogether quite similar!

Lucy, who works at Lavender Florist in Penkridge is busy rehearsing for Bilston Operatic Company's latest production, which is directed and choreographed by Laura Canadine.

Lucy said; "I'm really looking forward to playing Eliza on the Grand Theatre stage. It's a role I've played before, but this time I've been able to revisit the script and further the characterisation even more. The Grand Theatre is a beautiful setting for a classic musical such as My Fair Lady and I'm sure it's going to be a wonderful week. Preparations are going well and working in a florist shop is certainly helping me to get into character!"

In costumes made and provided especially for the production by Leo's Theatrical Costumiers, Lucy took to the streets of Penkridge to mark the show's arrival as the cast enter the final weeks of rehearsals.

MY FAIR LADY is the time-honoured tale of an unlikely relationship between a Cockney flower seller, Eliza Doolittle, and an upper class Phonetics Professor, Henry Higgins. Eliza believes Higgins can teach her to improve how she speaks so she can become a lady in a flower shop. However, Higgins wagers a bet that he can pass her off as a Duchess at the Embassy Ball.

Follow the highs and lows of this engaging story which includes well-loved musical numbers including Wouldn't It Be Loverly, I'm Getting Married In The Morning, I Could Have Danced All Night and many more familiar melodies.

Tickets for MY FAIR LADY from 12 - 16 November are now on sale and can be bought online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You