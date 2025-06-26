Louis Smith to Join Strictly Star Nadiya Bychkova And The Overtones For JUKEBOX IDOLS Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Former Olympic gymnast, Strictly Come Dancing champion and Masked Dancer winner Louis Smith MBE is joining Strictly Come Dancing's Nadiya Bychkova and the platinum-selling vocal harmony group The Overtones in the cast of Jukebox Idols, the new song & dance spectacular for 2026.

Brought to you by the producers of the West End smash hit Rip It Up 60s, Jukebox Idols is a non-stop whirlwind of the greatest hits from the '50s and '60s' biggest music icons that celebrates the era-defining music that poured from jukeboxes around the globe to create the unforgettable soundtrack of a generation.

Alongside Nadiya and The Overtones, Louis will be joining a stellar supporting cast of dancers as they swing, bop, jive and rock 'n' roll their way throughout the ultimate jukebox show, bringing to life the show-stopping hits from legends such as Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Motown and many more - a song and dance spectacle for music lovers everywhere.

The 29-date nationwide tour will start in Perth on 2nd June 2026 and end in Malvern on 5th July 2026.

Louis Smith became one of Britain's sporting superstars after winning medals at three separate Olympic Games. He shot to fame at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 by winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse, before winning silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

After the London 2012 Olympics, Louis took part in and won that year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy with his professional dance partner Flavia Cacace. In 2021 he was crowned winner of The Masked Dancer

Louis was then awarded the honour of MBE in 2013 New Year Honours for his services to gymnastics.

Following his success on Strictly, Louis returned to the stage to star in the hit dance shows Rip It Up The '50s, Rip It The '60s and Rip It Up the '70s between 2017 and 2019.

Looking ahead to the tour, Smith said, "I love dancing, so I'm truly thrilled to be joining the cast for the Jukebox Idols tour next year, and relishing the challenge. Every night during the Rip It Up tours I'd tell people that those shows are the hardest thing I have ever done - even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly. I'm not sure anyone ever believed me, but I was telling the truth!

"Seriously, I can't wait to join Nadiya and The Overtones on tour. We're going to have a blast bringing this show to theatres across the UK. We'll see everybody on the dance floor."

The 28-date nationwide tour will start in Perth on 2nd June and end in Malvern on 5th July. Tickets are on sale now, available from www.jukeboxidols.com.

The full list of tour dates for Jukebox Idols starring Louis Smith, The Overtones and Nadiya Bychkova is as follows:

2 June PERTH Concert Hall

3 June HALIFAX Victoria Theatre

5 June BATH Forum

6 June IPSWICH Regent Theatre

7 June AYLESBURY Waterside

8 June CREWE Lyceum

10 June BROMLEY Churchill

11 June GUILDFORD G Live

12 June EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre

13 June SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

15 June CARDIFF New Theatre

16 June SHREWSBURY Theatre Severn

17 June BUXTON Opera House

18 June BRIDLINGTON Bridlington Spa

19 June YORK Barbican

20 June BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra

21 June SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

23 June NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre

24 June FAREHAM Fareham Live

25 June BASINGSTOKE The Anvil

26 June ST ALBANS The Alban Arena

28 June GLASGOW Pavilion

29 June LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

30 June LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

1 July WARWICK Arts Centre

2 July HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre

3 July FOLKESTONE Leas Cliff Hall

4 July BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

5 July MALVERN Malvern Festival Theatre

Comments

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...