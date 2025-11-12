London Premiere of IN THE BRAIN Comes to the Southbank Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hofesh Shechter Company has announced the eight dancers selected to join the prestigious company, Shechter II, performing Shechter’s compelling new work IN THE BRAIN.

Over 1,200 dancers aged between 18 and 25 auditioned for Shechter II from 49 countries. The final eight were selected as the most inspiring emerging dance talent from across the globe: Matilde Agostinone (Italy), Teige Bisnought (UK), Nagga Baldina (Italy), Skiye Nataliah (UK), Federica Fantuzi (Italy), Woojin Kwon (South Korea), Armand Lassus (France) and Ella Roberts (UK).

IN THE BRAIN will have its world premiere at Dampftzentrale, Bern as part of Migros Culture Percentage’s Dance Festival, Steps, in March 2026, and will tour extensively across Europe and the UK, with dates including HOME (Manchester), The Riley (Leeds) and York Theatre Royal, before opening to UK press in London at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on 23 July 2026, as part of the venue’s landmark 75th anniversary celebrations.

Part rave. Part ritual. IN THE BRAIN is an invitation to let go—to move, to surrender to the music, and to be swept away in rhythm.

Brought to life by the fierce, unstoppable energy of Shechter II, IN THE BRAIN is a space to break free. To lose yourself. To surrender to the rush of movement, the weight of bass, and the euphoria of bodies locked in Shechter’s signature groove

Developed from CAVE, a shorter work originally produced by Martha Graham Company and Studio Simkin, which explored nightlife and human gathering through dance and its transcendental quality, IN THE BRAIN builds on this, transforming the theatre into a visceral, high-voltage celebration of movement, music, and pure, unfiltered energy.

Launched in 2018, Shechter II (SII) is a the only paid professional development programme of its kind for emerging contemporary dancers in the UK. Manifesting every 2 years, it provides opportunities for exceptional, early-career artists (aged 18-25) to train, create and tour within Hofesh Shechter’s professional contemporary dance company.

As part of Shechter II 2026, Jerwood x SII, funded by Jerwood Foundation, is a Continued Professional Development (CPD) offer to the 8 dancers. Their CPD includes health and wellbeing, workshop leadership training, self-directed research and development, a week of creation with a guest choreographer, self-promotion and an expanded dance science strand delivered with The Place. Developed through longitudinal research at London Contemporary Dance School (LCDS) and The Place, the programme shares principles of health, wellbeing, and professional growth reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and best practice in supporting the next generation of dance artists.

IN THE BRAIN is produced by Hofesh Shechter Company. Commissioned by Agora, Cité Internationale de la Danse, Montpellier. Co-commissioned by Migros Culture Percentage Dance Festival Steps, Château Rouge, scène conventionnée – Annemasse, Espace 1789, scène conventionnée danse - Saint-Ouen, Scène nationale de Bourg-en-Bresse, Düsseldorf Festival!, with production support from Théâtre de la Ville Paris.

IN THE BRAIN is based on an original work called CAVE, produced by Martha Graham Company and Studio Simkin, which premiered at City Center Dance Festival, New York City, on 6 April 2022.

Hofesh Shechter Company gratefully receives support towards the delivery of Shechter II 2026. This includes core funding from The Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation and the Abderrahim Crickmay Charitable Settlement. Hofesh Shechter Company is delighted to announce renewed project funding from Jerwood Foundation towards Jerwood x SII – a Continued Professional Development (CPD) offer to the dancers.

Hofesh Shechter Company is supported using public funding through Arts Council England and benefits from the support of BNP Paribas Foundation for the development of its projects.