Local People Invited to Join Online Community Choir

The Corn Exchange Newbury, in partnership with Greenham Trust and Berkshire Maestros, are looking for local people to join a virtual community choir to record a celebratory song which will be shared online.

Announced earlier this week, the project is open to anyone, regardless of whether they have previous singing experience, and will see singers of all ages learn and perform a version of I'd like to Teach the World to Sing through remote workshops which begin on Monday 6 April.

Those looking to take part can book onto one of five rehearsal sessions via the Corn Exchange website. These 20 minute live sessions will be conducted through the interactive online app Zoom and led by Christopher Hann, Artistic Director of Berkshire County Youth Choirs. No previous singing experience is required and people of all ages are encouraged to take part.

The online rehearsal sessions will take place on the following dates and times:

Monday 6 April, 9.30am - 10am

Tuesday 7 April , 3pm - 3.30pm

Wednesday 8 April, 11.30am - 12pm

Thursday 9 April, 7pm - 7.30pm

Friday 10 April, 4pm - 4.30pm

Anyone looking to take part will need to book their place on one of the workshops by 5pm the day before. Participants will then be emailed the words and backing track, as well as guidance on making their own recording.

Using the submitted videos, a final video of the song will be created by local film company MWS to celebrate the resilience, happiness and hope of the community and will be released later in April.

Chris Boulton, CEO of Greenham Trust, says 'This song was chosen by Sarah Franklin, a local nurse who works at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital. Last week she asked for a dedication on my Kennet Radio breakfast show and for it to go out to the members of the public who had supported her and the nursing team. I feel it is the perfect choice to recognise the amazing contribution the NHS staff make, not just now, but every day'.

Charlotte Hall, Head of Programming and Engagement at the Corn Exchange Newbury says 'We have been running a programme of digital engagement activities since we had to close our doors a few weeks ago. This project will see people across the local area come together through song and will create an incredible feeling of togetherness at a time when we are physically apart. I for one can't wait to see the finished video!'.

The video will also integrate Makaton and will feature a BSL interpreter. Any BSL user who would like to take part in the project should e-mail getinvolved@cornexchangenew.co.uk by Wednesday 8 April to register their interest.

To book a place for one of the rehearsal sessions or to find out more, please visit www.cornexchangenew.com.





