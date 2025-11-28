Liverpool's HOMOTOPIA Festival Enters Final Week of Events

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Liverpool's Homotopia Festival has entered its final week – but there is still a chance to catch a host of fantastic festival events at venues across the city and beyond.

The 2025 edition of the UK's longest-running LGBTQIA+ arts and culture festival, which has the theme Uprising, has attracted hundreds of keen audiences over the last three weeks.

And there is plenty to enjoy before the annual cultural celebration ends this Sunday, 30 November (with the opportunity to see some exhibitions in person and online throughout December and January).

Visual arts are strongly represented in the 2025 Homotopia programme with a number of free, inspiring, imaginative and thought-provoking exhibitions currently on display at locations in Liverpool and St Helens.

They include Residents which takes place in the city centre, on Merseyrail stations (until January 2026) and at Open Eye Gallery on Mann Island until 14 December. Queer photographer Ming De Nasty has spent the past four months capturing members of the city region's LGBTQIA+ community on camera. Residents is a festival co-commission with the city's Open Eye Gallery, in partnership with Merseyrail.

Claire Beerjeraz's interactive art exhibition Rest as Resistance runs until Friday, 28 November in the third-floor space at LUSH in Church Street. Claire is one of four artists taking part in the 2025 festival's QueerCore artist development programme.

The Transcend 175 project, running until 30 November at several locations – including Waterstones at Liverpool ONE, FACT and The Bookstop in St Helens – features postcards which can be inscribed and offers members of the public the opportunity to express support for and solidarity with the transgender community.

St Helens Library is hosting Trans Performance Exchange: From My Land to Your Land, a six-month project between artists Emma Frankland and Tamarra, also until 30 November. The exhibition is also available to visit online in full, on Instagram @trans_performance_exchange.

Descendant of a Rebel Dyke, at The Royal Standard in the Baltic Quarter's Mann Street until 30 November, is an intergenerational journey through dyke activism, tracing its roots from 1980s and 90s London to the dyke renaissance of 2020s Liverpool. The exhibition includes oral histories, films, photographs, posters, zines, and artwork from both past and present.

Meanwhile If These Walls Could Talk is a Queer Places Heritage Trail which has taken over Liverpool's walls, windows and streets throughout the month, revealing hidden stories of queer life in the city. Follow @queerplaces on Instagram or visit queerplaces.co.uk for the full trail.

Along with visual arts and exhibitions, there is also the opportunity to catch several performances and events between now and Sunday.

A Scratch Night at the Unity Theatre on Wednesday, 26 November will feature inventive new work from five very talented local voices.

On Thursday, 27 November, the Everyman Theatre is the venue for Laugh-a-dil, a bold new comedy night that puts queer voices centre stage. The event is headlined by Liverpool's Alex Stringer, fresh from a run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Just ahead of the evening itself, a Laugh-a-dil workshop will give budding comedians vital advice on how to Say Funny Stuff in a Funny Way.

Then on Friday, 28 November, global activist and trans icon Dinah Bons of the House of Xtravaganza comes to Liverpool. The stellar in conversation event at 92 Degrees Coffee on Hardman Street will include an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

And Day With(out) Art 2025, Visual AIDS presents Meet Us Where We're At, a programme of six videos centring the experiences of drug users and harm reduction as they intersect with the ongoing HIV crisis, will take place at FACT on 30 November.

Sinead Nunes, Interim Director at Homotopia says: “We're over halfway through Homotopia Festival 2025 and we're thrilled that the programme has resonated with so many people from our community and beyond. At a time of increasing hostility towards queer and particularly trans people, it's more important than ever that we rise up, fight back, come together and celebrate in spaces that nurture and nourish queer joy.

“Liverpool's queer community and allies have turned up, shouted loud and stood proud at politically-charged cabarets, raw film screenings and new theatre shows, and we've got much more to come.”