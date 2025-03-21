Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Set for Grand Reopening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liverpool’s much-loved Epstein Theatre is set to reopen after a deal was agreed to breathe new life into the historic city centre venue. The Grade II listed theatre closed its doors in June 2023 following a decision by the city council, which owns the building’s freehold, to withdraw financial support which had helped to keep the 112-year-old venue running.

Now, the Hanover Street landmark is due to welcome audiences once again, with new leaseholders and a new management team promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

Test events are set to take place over the spring and summer, with a full autumn programme of shows being launched including a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein’s birthday – which will feature local acts and celebrities.

Ahead of that, £1 million is being invested in the venue with extensive refurbishment works including refitting the stage with new lighting, stage cloths and sound, and improving the backstage areas.

The theatre’s bar is also being remodelled as part of the work. The Epstein started life in 1913 as the Crane Music Hall, situated above the Crane brothers’ music emporium in Hanover Street.

The venue was renamed the Crane Theatre in 1938, and in 1967 the building came into the possession of the then Liverpool Corporation. Following refurbishment of the auditorium, including the stage, it reopened the following year as the Neptune Theatre.

A long-time favourite of local amateur drama groups along with visiting performers and comedians, the venue was closed in 2005 due to health and safety concerns. When it reopened its doors in 2011, following a £1.2 million upgrade, it gained its current name – the Epstein Theatre – in honour of the late Brian Epstein. During the two years before its closure in 2023, it was run by Epstein Entertainments Ltd.

The theatre has been able to reopen its doors due to a transfer of the head lease from the former leaseholders to JSM Company Group Ltd, which holds a vast portfolio of properties in Liverpool and is now responsible for Hanover House, the building which contains the Epstein. Liverpool City Council retains the freehold.

Meanwhile, JSM Company Group Ltd has leased the Epstein Theatre itself to Theatrical Times Ltd, a new partnership between investors Joseph Roe and Anthony M. Sheedy. Joseph Roe has a history of building developments, and Anthony M. Sheedy a former operator of the Limerick Theatre Royal and a Producer/Stage Manager and Performer of the renowned Castle Entertainers at Bunratty and Knappogue Castles in Ireland.

Anthony Proctor, who was the Epstein’s theatre manager and programmer from 2022-23, returns as General Manager and Theatre Director. He has a wealth of arts experience gained working across many venues in the Liverpool City Region over the last 20 years, including the Liverpool Empire, Unity Theatre and St Helens Theatre Royal as well as the Epstein.

He was part of the team that launched Farmageddon and during the last two decades has also worked extensively with many Liverpool festivals, while he also maintains a parallel career as a performer, educator and mentor. And completing the executive team is Food and Beverage Consultant Maureen Bramwell, who has a 40-year history of running popular and successful venues in the city including Smokey Mo’s group.

The theatre is encouraging people to join the Epstein mailing list via the website www.epsteintheatre.com to be the first to hear about future shows.

Photo Credit: David Munn

