Live Music Acts Announced at the Belgrade this season

This season, the Belgrade Theatre presents an eclectic range of live music events from March through to July. Highlights include Bond in Concert, The Ultimate Boy Band Party Show, and the return of favourites like Midday Variety and Walk Right Back.

Kicking off events on Tues 22 March is The Sensational 60s Experience, starring Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers), The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Fortunes and The Dakotas. Join them for a night of celebrated classics like Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden and Storm in a Teacup.

Following this on Weds 23 March, experience the world's premier show in celebration of The Velvet Voice with Luther. Fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his 10-piece band, the show will see iconic songs like Never Too Much, Here and Now and Give Me the Reason performed.

Direct from London's West End, celebrate the legend of George Michael with FastLove - Everything She Wants Tour on Sat 26 March. Having sold over 250,000 tickets worldwide to date, FastLove features hits from Wham and George Michael's glittering solo career, including Wake Me Up, Faith and Careless Whisper.

Midday Variety returns to the Belgrade with two very special shows later this year. On Thurs 28 April, The Spirit of the Blitz marks the 80th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz, as Andy Eastwood, Maggie O'Hara and Pete Lindup open the 1940s songbook in tribute to the performers who kept the country smiling during those dark days. A unique variety show is presented on Thurs 9 June with Andy Eastwood's Merry Musical Matinee, starring Jo Ashcroft, Bruce Thompson, Lorraine Brown, Gerry Graham and Steve Hewlett.

Sweet Caroline - The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond comes to the Belgrade for one night only on Sat 30 April, starring renowned tribute artist Gary Ryan (Stars in Their Eyes). Enjoy live performances of hits from all genres, including the Reggae of Red Red Wine, the Country of Cracklin' Rosie, and the Hollywood music of The Jazz Singer.

On Fri 6 May, The Illegal Eagles arrive in Coventry to celebrate 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band, The Eagles. The critically acclaimed show features incredible live performances of classics like Hotel California, Desperado and Take It Easy.

Experience The Ultimate Boy Band Party Show on Sat 7 May, featuring number one hits from all of your favourite boybands. Go on a journey back to the 90s, with chart-topping tunes like Backstreet's Back, Relight My Fire and Uptown Girl.

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners makes its return to the Belgrade on Tues 31 May. Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, the brand new production marks the show's 5th anniversary, celebrating the incredible Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

The UK's longest-running Burlesque show comes to Coventry with An Evening of Burlesque on Weds 1 June. The variety show blends stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque, to make for a sensational evening of fun, feathers and fan dancing.

On Sat 4 June, Walk Right Back - The Everly Brothers Story returns to the Belgrade. The unique concert-based musical entwines the iconic story of the Everly Brothers around those trademark "harmonies from heaven", with career-defining classics like Bye Bye Love, All I Have to Do Is Dream and Cathy's Clown.

Experience a New Romantic symphony on Fri 22 July with Calling Planet Earth. Embark on a journey through the electrifying 80s with songs from legendary artists including Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and Tears For Fears. The live band will perform symphonic arrangements, accompanied by sensational live performers.

Bringing the summer of live music to a close is Bond in Concert on Sat 23 July. The UK's top international show band, Session One, and guest vocalists perform the music of the world's most famous spy, featuring soaring anthems like Skyfall and Diamonds are Forever.

Tickets for all of these shows and more are available by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.

Book a My Belgrade Subscription and save 15% when you book for 3 or 4 shows in the Belgrade's Spring Season (March-July) or save 25% when you book for 5 or more shows.