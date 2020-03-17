Little Angel Theatre to Close Until May Due to the Health Crisis

Little Angel Theatre has made the decision to close its doors and cancel all productions with immediate effect, following government guidance on COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The closure affects performances at Little Angel Theatre and Little Angel Studios, including The Paper Dolls, The Wolves in the Walls and The Bed. All ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible. The theatre currently plans to remain closed until the start of May, but will be updating news regularly via its website (www.littleangeltheatre.com), email and social media (Twitter: @LittleATheatre, Facebook: /LittleAngelTheatre, and Instagram: @littleangeltheatre).

Cancellation of performances will cause serious financial strain for Little Angel Theatre. As a small charity, it relies heavily on income from ticket sales to maintain its historic buildings, run much-needed community programmes and pay its dedicated team of staff. During this challenging time, it is appealing for donations from patrons and supporters to ensure the future resilience of this treasured venue. To make a donation, please visit: www.littleangeltheatre.com/support-us/donate

Anyone who has questions or concerns about the closure should contact Little Angel Theatre's Box Office, which will remain open throughout the closure period from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday. Please email boxoffice@littleangeltheatre.com or call 020 7226 1787.

Samantha Lane, Artistic Director of Little Angel Theatre, said:

"We, like so many other theatres, are devastated to have to make such a drastic closure decision. However, we need to put the welfare of our performers and audiences first, and recognise our responsibility to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, in line with government advice. We are urging our loyal audience and supporters to consider making a donation, if they are able, to support our small venue at this challenging time."





