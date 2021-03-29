Lindsey Milligan Joins Savages Personal Management as New Partner

Lindsey Milligan has been appointed a new Partner to Savages Personal Management. A native of Glasgow who has lived in London for over 10 years, Lindsey established herself at a young age in her association with the Citizen's Theatre. She has a BA in Stage Management and Theatre Production from Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

With a career in theatre lasting almost 20 years, Lindsey initially focused on large-scale touring productions, UK and international, helping successful productions of Fame, Evita, Cabaret, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat into large houses. She worked on Twelve Angry Men at the Garrick, and has also worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Lindsey has been an industry trouper, working in many venues - cruise ships, palaces, A1 theatres, site-specific spaces, corporate events - and has worked as Company Manager for companies such as Bill Kenwright and as stage manager for companies around the world.

In recent times, Lindsey became a Director of Del Boy Productions, overseeing a café and event space in Primrose Hill and developing other businesses, in partnership with the actor Sam Frears, and Lindsey's husband, the novelist and playwright Andrew O'Hagan. She joins Savages at a point when she is excited about new ventures, looking, along with Justin and Sarah, to grow their already amazing boutique agency into a powerhouse for representing stage, television, and film talent in the 21st century.

Lindsey Milligan said, 'I'm completely thrilled to be joining Justin and Sarah and am already getting to know all of our clients. Working hard for them will be my number one priority. There are new opportunities and areas of interest I want to develop for our actors, giving them strong voices and dynamic representation in our changing industry. I've always looked up to Justin and Sarah and am honoured to be joining them in getting on with this wonderful new task.'

Justin Savage said, 'We are delighted that Lindsey is joining us. Her warm and dynamic personality, coupled with her wide-ranging experience and passion for our industry is second to none. Savages has a strong reputation, and, with Lindsey on the team, we can expand into exciting new areas, ensuring the top level of representation we already afford our clients. We are very excited about the future with Lindsey on board.'