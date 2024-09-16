Liam McMullan Appointed Executive Director Of Barn Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CEO and Artistic Director Iwan Lewis has announced the appointment of Liam McMullan as Executive Director of The Barn Theatre in Cirencester.

An independent commercial producer and general manager, who has previously worked at National Theatre Productions, Riverdance, Festival Republic, and GBL Productions, McMullan has been working with the team at the Barn as commercial producer. Productions there have included the critically acclaimed Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Em and Stones in His Pockets.

Liam McMullan said, “I am incredibly excited to join the Barn Theatre in Cirencester as the new Executive Director. Every theatre today is facing immense challenges, and the Barn is no different. It's a battle we fight daily to keep the doors open, the lights on and continue bringing powerful, inspiring programming to our audiences. Yet, I believe the Barn is uniquely positioned to thrive, with its rich potential for commercial development and its commitment to innovation. With my background in developing commercial opportunities, I'm eager to help the Barn not only become an exceptional producing theatre but also a vibrant creative hub for producers and makers looking to create and develop new work. We have the opportunity to shape the future of theatre and to make the Barn a shining example of what a modern, forward-thinking theatre can be. I look forward to working with the talented team here, as well as with artists and producers from near and far, to create something truly extraordinary.!”

Iwan Lewis said, “I've long admired Liam McMullen's remarkable career and am delighted the stars have aligned to bring him to the Barn Theatre. His talent, vision, and relentless drive are exactly what we need to push our theatre to the next level. While I've always championed young talent, Liam's appointment was no leap of faith—he brings an exciting new energy that will help us achieve the bold ambitions we've set for the Barn.”

