Legends of Lockdown LIVE! Will Be Performed at the Vaudeville Theatre on 9 June

'Legends of Lockdown LIVE!' showcases the outstanding individuals that kept us comforted, connected and entertained online during a time of challenging real world events.

Hosted by Kerry Boyne (who shares joyous videos on TikTok) and Sooz Kempner (who has gone globally viral with her Liza-Minnelli-does-Trump's-speeches videos) and featuring a virtual special guest appearance by Jackie Weaver who made international headlines when a chaotic parish council meeting she was chairing went viral. The show stars Seán Burke, Joe Carter, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Naomi Cooper, Austyn Farrell, Lizzi Gee & Rufus Batemen, Rosie Holt, Rob Madge with Mufseen Miah & Spencer Cooper for Queer Talk Podcast.

Austyn Farrell starred in viral videos dancing in the streets as Quarantina (Tina) Turner and in a big production number from 'The Greatest Showman' - viewed over 16 million times. Instagram @austyn_farrell

Oscar Conlon-Morrey is an award-winning actor. During lockdown he entertained the nation with a series of hilarious theatre-themed viral videos. Twitter @Oscar_C_M_

Joe Carter is well known on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube for his comedy sketches generating a following of over 1.7 Million followers on TikTok. TikTok @joemjc

Rosie Holt's viral videos on twitter featured her as a pearl clutching, right wing Boris-loving lady with a lot of opinions she can't wait to share. Twitter @RosieisaHolt

Mother and son tap dancing duo Lizzi Gee and Rufus Bateman appeared on This Morning, BBC news, Channel 5, Jeremy Vine and German news channels to talk about their passion for tap dancing together during lockdown. Twitter @LizziGee1

Irish comedian Seán Burke's social media sketches gained him a rapidly growing online following. Instagram @SeanBurkeShow

Over the past year Naomi Cooper has been entertaining audiences via social media with her character Philippa, the yummy mummy you love to hate. A sitcom pilot around the character has been optioned and is in the early stages of development. Instagram @naysaying

Rob Madge shared hilarious home videos of childhood living room performances and holidays to Disney via their Twitter and TikTok accounts. Twitter @Rob_Madge_02

Mufseen Miah and Spencer Cooper dialed in from city to city during lockdown to create a brand new LGBTQ+ podcast in 2020. Two seasons in and Queer Talk continues to uplift and platform the wider queer community and bring together the many discussions we have about LGBTQ+ diversity and intersectionality under one podcast. Twitter @QueerTalk_

On June 9, the Vaudeville Theatre will roll out the red carpet and burst with pride as we celebrate legends from all corners of social media. For one night only, we invite you to leave your living rooms and be entertained by your favourite online content makers IRL!

