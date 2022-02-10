Leeds Playhouse Hosts the UK Premiere of Renowned South Korean Artist Jaha Koo's Show

South Korean theatre-maker and composer Jaha Koo's intelligent and visually arresting documentary theatre performance - The History of Korean Western Theatre - seamlessly interweaves the personal and the political to shed new light on self-censorship and authenticity.

Presented as part of Transform 21-22, inspiration for this multi-media performance came when Jaha Koo was celebrating the centenary of Korean theatre in 2008. It made him realise there was no space for Korean theatre tradition and that what is widely regarded as Korean theatre is largely determined by the Western canon.

This raised numerous questions - why are South Koreans so proud of this Western interpretation, and why does everyone keep referring to Shakespeare? - and led him to consider tradition, self-censorship, authenticity and the future of Korean theatre as part of The History of Korean Western Theatre, the final production in his acclaimed Hamartia trilogy.

Leeds Playhouse is hosting the UK premiere of Jaha Koo's ground-breaking production in its Courtyard theatre on 10-11 March. It is part of Transform 21-22, an extended international festival that invites audiences from across Leeds and beyond to rediscover and explore the city and to connect with bold, brave, vivid and socially-conscious performance by powerful artists from around the globe.

The Playhouse is also hosting an early sharing of Bradford-based performance artist Lua Bairstow's The Sound Grief Project - Listening Party in the Bramall Rock Void on 16 March. Also part of Transform 21-22, this informal listening party is the culmination of a residency supported by Transform and Bradford Producing Hub that creatively explores bereavement and stimulates vital discussion and reflection around death and grief.

Sharing the impact on brain and body of an event so sudden and significant that it changes life's landscape from one day to the next, this intimate live performance is akin to a highly visceral concept album, providing a soundscape to escape into.

Transform 21-22 concludes it's extended festival for our times with a series of premieres and ambitious productions in iconic venues and spaces in Leeds.

