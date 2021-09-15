Le Gateau Chocolat Brings Brand New Operatic Show To King's Head Theatre

Exploring the bittersweet richness of the dark, with the creamy decadence of the light, Le Gateau Chocolat joins forces with King's Head Theatre to create a brand new show. Each night, a specially curated operatic song cycle will offer a meditation on where do we go and who do we become when we lose our anchor?a??

For years, in a small room at the back of a pub, audiences have seen the greatest operas reworked, reimagined, and updated. But what happens when Tosca takes her taxi home at the end of the night? When Figaro has a zoom meeting at 11.00am?

King's Head Theatre favourites and some exciting new voices explore the space between the persona and the person in a new honest and emotional response to the world away from the glamour.

Developed and directed by Le Gateau Chocolat, this is a raw personal look at opera and the people who perform it. Different for each cast, opera doesn't get more intimate than this.

Le Gateau Chocolat's work spans drag, cabaret, opera, musical theatre, children's theatre and live art. His bewitching baritone has been heard in previous works Le Gateau Chocolat (2011), I a?? Chocolat (2012), In Drag (2013 Royal Festival Hall commission) and BLACK (2014 Homotopia commission), which toured with music ensemble Psappha in 2017. His children's show Duckie premiered at the Southbank Centre in 2016, was included in the Guardian's '6 of the Best Shows for Children' of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 and will be at HOME, Manchester this Christmas (2021).

His recent production ICONS has toured the world and an up-scaled version included accompaniment from the Little Coco Orchestra, a Le Gateau Chocolat initiative to support diverse musicians through the creation of an ensemble formed entirely of women of colour.

Le Gateau Chocolat has been invited to perform at prestigious venues including The Royal Albert Hall, Barbican Centre and Sydney Opera House. He has worked with composers Julian Philips, Jonathan Dove, Jocelyn Pook and Orlando Gough.

Le Gateau Chocolat appeared in Wagner's Tannhauser, starring Stephen Gould, which opened the 108th Bayreuth Festival in 2019 and attracted headlines around the world for the reaction to his participation as a drag artist of colour. He most recently appeared in Emma Rice's Bagdad Cafe at the Old Vic Theatre (2021)