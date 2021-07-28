Laughterhouse Comedy Club Returns To Liverpool Theatre Festival With Double Bill

Liverpool's Laughterhouse Comedy Club has signed up for a return to the city's outdoor live entertainment festival in September.

A line-up boasting some of Laughterhouse Comedy's most popular acts is sure to wow audiences at Liverpool Theatre Festival.

The second annual Liverpool Theatre Festival takes place at St Luke's Bombed Out Church, in Liverpool city centre, between Wednesday 1 September and Sunday 12 September 2021.

Two Laughterhouse Comedy shows will be staged back-to-back as a Saturday night double bill on 11 September, with performances at 6pm and 8.30pm. Tickets are £22 per show and are on sale now.

Laughterhouse are Liverpool's longest running comedy club. They have been bringing the very best in live comedy to audiences across the UK for 15 years. They know exactly what makes a perfect evening of stand-up and have built their business as comedy fans, knowing that live stand-up is the most powerful and exciting evening to experience.

The 6pm show features MC Chris Cairns, Gary Delaney, Mick Miller, and The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue.

The line-up for the 8.30pm show is MC Chris Cairns, Gary Delaney, Andy Askins, and The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue.

Paula Harrington, owner of Laughterhouse Comedy Club, commented: "We are delighted to be part of the second Liverpool Theatre Festival at St Luke's Bombed Out Church following its huge success last year. Laughterhouse brings audiences an evening of hilarity featuring Scouse favourites and the very best acts on the international comedy circuit."

MC Chris Cairns is an award-winning comedian. He has bags of charm and enthusiasm which easily wins audiences over. His spontaneity and improvisational skills have created huge demand for him not only as a compere but also as a strong headline act. Chris returns to Liverpool Theatre Festival as Laughterhouse MC after performing as part of the main line-up last year.

Gary Delaney is a regular on Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo. He has written for many hit television shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and A League Of Their Own. He is widely regarded as one of the most quotable comics on the circuit thanks to his razor sharp one-liners.

Mick Miller is a Scouse comedy legend. Playing football for Port Vale, working on a Kibbutz in Israel, comedy host at Pontin's, bingo caller - there is not much this comedian hasn't tried, which gives him an enviable wealth of experience to draw upon. His big break came in 1976 when he won his New Faces heat, and since has continued to work with the UK's top comics.

Andy Askins appears with a guitar and a cheeky grin - and has a fan in John Bishop. His expertly crafted routine features an eclectic mix of original comic songs and parodies. Since becoming a full-time comedian in 2005, he has worked with Michael McIntyre, Lee Evans, Jason Manford, Alan Carr, Jimmy Carr, Micky Flanagan, Harry Hill, Rhod Gilbert, Bill Bailey, and Jack Dee.

The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue have been having fun on the comedy circuit for more than 20 years. The comedy duo have performed everywhere from the Edinburgh Festival to New Zealand with plenty of stops between. In 2019, they won the coveted Comedian Of The Year Award at the UK Comedy Awards - as voted for by their contemporaries on the circuit, a huge accolade.

Liverpool Theatre Festival was first staged in September 2020. Created by Liverpool theatre producer Bill Elms, Bill stepped in to bring entertainment back to audiences after theatres across the country were ordered to close their doors as part of the first Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 - giving live performance and creatives a platform during the most challenging of times. The outdoor festival went on to be a huge success, scooping an award and shortlisted for further accolades, winning praise across the industry for once again giving live performance a platform during the most challenging of times.

The festival has already been expanded for 2021 with the addition of Little LTF, a new strand and sister event to showcase new works and champion talent. Little LTF took place between 12 and 18 July, and attracted more than 1,200 festivalgoers.

Liverpool Theatre Festival 2021 is a 10-day festival featuring mainstream and established acts, artists, and productions. The festival will adhere to any Covid-19 and Government guidelines required at the time.

Shows already announced are 2Gorgeous4U (Wednesday 1 September); The Last Five Years (Friday 3 September); Everybody's Talking About Musicals (Saturday 4 September); Electric Dreams (Sunday 5 September); Opera Beneath The Stars (Thursday 9 September); Broken Biscuits (Friday 10 September); Laughterhouse Comedy (Saturday 11 September); with Something About George - The George Harrison Story closing the festival (Sunday 12 September). More shows will be announced this week.

Liverpool Theatre Festival is funded by Liverpool City Council and Culture Liverpool, sponsored by Falconer Chester Hall, and supported by Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres and dBS Solutions.

Visit www.liverpooltheatrefestival.com for the latest news updates.

